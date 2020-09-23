Millie Bobby Brown became a household name at the mere age of 12 when she appeared as Eleven in the Netflix science fiction-horror series "Stranger Things." At the age of 13, she became one of the youngest nominees in Emmy history. She is also the youngest person to be featured on the Time 100 list of the world's most influential people, and is the youngest person to be appointed a UNICEF Goodwill Ambassador.

Millie Bobby Brown remains grounded despite the massive success that came to her life at such a young age, and she credits it to her humble beginnings. In a recent appearance on BBC Radio One for its special episode "Millie Bobby Brown: The Story So Far," the 16-year-old revealed that there was a time her family didn't have enough money for gas, reports Daily Mail.

Millie, who grew up in Bournemouth, England, and shifted to the US at the age of eight, revealed they had to drive around 45 minutes to get to her auditions' locations in Los Angeles. But since they didn't have enough money for gas, her father Robert Brown would only drive her to try-outs if she knew all her lines.

"We would drive 45 minutes drive into LA every single day, I'd get a Mountain Dew and these seeds, these nuts because I was so freaked and nervous," she revealed. "We did not have enough money for gas, dad wouldn't drive me in unless I knew every line. Desperate to be on camera/work. I was very grateful and honoured to get the role but I was very wanting," Millie added about her and her father's fight for her success.

The actor who is currently busy in the promotion of her latest movie "Enola Holmes" which was released on Wednesday, further revealed that she used to put on an American accent to increase her chances of being cast. She did the same act while auditioning for "Stranger Things" and only later revealed that she has a natural British accent.

"In the audition, I'd do a full American accent for the full audition, they though I was American - higher chance for role. (I'd wear) long socks with Chucks, denim shorts, stripe tee No logo, curled hair, no make-up, ready for audition., do it every single day," she said.

Millie also noted that her stardom has not affected her, saying: "I don't think I've ever looked at myself and thought I'm famous."