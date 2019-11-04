After turning up the heat in PDA pictures on Halloween, Miley Cyrus and Cody Simpson spent time with the pop star's family to officially wind up the festivities.

On Friday night, the love birds spent time with Miley Cyrus' mother Tish and younger sister Noah. The group documented the low-key evening in videos on their Instagram stories.

In one black-and-white video posted on Cody Simpson's Instagram Story, the "Hannah Montanna" star can be heard saying "he's my baby" while she cuddles into Simpson's shoulder. In another video shared by Noah, Tish is seen dancing around in the family's kitchen to show off her fuzzy Smokey Bear Halloween costume while Simpson and Cyrus laugh and chant "Smokey!"

The 26-year-old also cooked toast for her family, as her younger sister shared a video of her and Simpson snacking on grapes and toast writing "We've had [Miley Cyrus] make us 4 pieces of toast wit [sic] butter n now making her make 2 more as we are shoveling grapes DOOOWWWWN."

This is not the first time the Australian singer spent time with Cyrus's family. He stepped out for breakfast with her and her mom at a cafe in Los Angeles last month as well, reports People.

On Halloween, Cyrus and Simpson dressed up as the iconic former couple Billy Idol and Perri Liste and shared numerous pictures of their shenanigans on social media. Cyrus also shared a video of them singing Billy Idol's hit "White Wedding" to the camera. Both the singers wore chain necklaces and studded black leather jackets that spelled "forever" when reading together.

While Cyrus wore black lingerie and fishnet stockings underneath her jacket, Simpson went shirtless with leather pants. The couple nailed the punk rock look as they recreated Liste and Idol's hairstyles. The "Mother's Daughter" singer wore a short black wig while Simpson styled his blonde hair spiked.

Cody Simpson went on record about his relationship with Miley Cyrus in October and said "I am very happy. We are very very happy. She's creative. She's very passionate about what she does, and I'm very similar in that sense."

The news came shortly after Cyrus's breakup with Kaitlynn Carter and a month after her separation with husband and long-time partner, Liam Hemsworth.