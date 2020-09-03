Miley Cyrus was an open book in her recent interview with Joe Rogan. Speaking with the podcaster, the "Midnight Sky" hitmaker unravelled details from her relationship with Liam Hemsworth and their divorce.

Getting candid on the "Joe Rogan Experience podcast," Miley Cyrus spilled all the details from her very public split from the Australian actor and how she felt at the time. She admitted the fact that it was so public, made it very hard for her.

"I recently just went through a very public divorce that fucking sucked," she said. "What really sucked about it wasn't the fact that me and someone that I loved realized that we don't love each other the way that we used to anymore. That's okay. I can accept that. I can't accept the villainizing and all those stories that like—it's just amazing to me that the public kind of thinks that there's no gap of time that they didn't see that could possibly be what led to this. Like it's not 'one day you were happy on the carpet and the next day you were making out with your friend [Kaitlynn Carter] in Italy! What the fuck?' Well, there was a lot of time between that that you didn't see—it didn't go. I didn't, you know. No, [you can't rely on someone else's narrative]."

"The Last Song" co-stars dated each other on-and-off for almost 10 years. After reconciling from a long breakup, they secretly tied the knot in December 2018. Just a few months after, they called it quits and their divorce was finalised in January 2019.

She went on to talk about her love for Liam Hemsworth and how it was difficult for her to let go because she was "giving into an addiction" of sorts. "When it's over, it's over. What's painful isn't the relationship, it's then when it's done, you holding on for that extra however long you try to make it work...," she added.

And it appears, she is not up for it anymore. "And I think [because of that] now a non-negotiable in my relationship or dating, you better know what you want because I'm just not interested in taking another 10 years like did with my first love figuring that out."

She also talked about changes in her voice and the vocal cord surgery she underwent in the year 2019. She views it as a "gift" and believes it helped her understand her instrument. The songstress goes on to say that she doesn't need to be in a relationship at all and feels like a "a single, bada**, grown, evolved, secure woman"