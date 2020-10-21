Miley Cyrus believes in UFOs. The 27-year-old songstress has been a firsthand witness of extraterrestrial experience.

The "Midnight Sky" singer sat down with Rick Owen for an interview with Interview magazine. And during the conversation that revolved around her life as a pop star, the Grammy winner revealed interesting details about her encounter with UFOs.

As she began to describe her experience, Miley Cyrus revealed that she was accompanied by a friend and she was driving through San Bernardino. While she is sure of what she saw, she thinks it could be the weed wax too that she just bought before encountering aliens.

Her experience was quite thrilling because she claims to be "chased down" by a flying saucer that she chooses to describe as a "flying snowplow."

"I had an experience, actually," Cyrus said when asked if she believed in aliens. "I was driving through San Bernardino with my friend, and I got chased down by some sort of UFO. I'm pretty sure about what I saw, but I'd also bought weed wax from a guy in a van in front of a taco shop, so it could have been the weed wax. But the best way to describe it is a flying snowplow. It had this big plow in front of it and was glowing yellow."

She went on to say that she is certain of what she saw was real as the same thing was viewed by her friend and other cars on the road. "I did see it flying, and my friend saw it, too. There were a couple of other cars on the road and they also stopped to look, so I think what I saw was real," the "Black Mirror" star said.

Apart from being chased down, she claims to have made eye contact with an extraterrestrial being. "I didn't feel threatened at all, actually, but I did see a being sitting in the front of the flying object. It looked at me and we made eye contact, and I think that's what really shook me, looking into the eyes of something that I couldn't quite wrap my head around," she added.

She was apparently shaken for five days and was scared to look at the sky thinking "they might come back."

Cyrus' description of UFO sighting comes weeks after "Sunflower" singer Post Malone mentioned one. During his appearance on an episode of "The Joe Rogan Experience" podcast, the rapper revealed that he first witnessed a UFO when he was 16. He said that he has witnessed these alien objects in Utah, New York, and Tarzana.