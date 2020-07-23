Miley Cyrus is not very pleased by people who refuse to wear masks amid the coronavirus pandemic. "The Malibu" songstress is taking coronavirus safety guidelines very seriously particularly about wearing masks and she is advocating it on her social media, too.

The 27-year-old singer-songwriter and actress took to her Instagram to send out a message to those who are not wearing the "mandatory" masks. She posted a black-and-white picture of her sporting a crop top that reads "The Filth" pairing it up with heavily printed pants and a skull-print jacket. Along with her sleek hairdo, she complimented her look with chain necklaces.

"That shady side eye to y'all who ain't wearing your recommended, in many places MANDATORY masks. Psh. ," reads the caption on the picture.

She is not the only celebrity who is urging fans to follow the new normal and wear masks in crowded places. Hollywood A-listers such as Jennifer Aniston, Tom Hanks, Rita Wilson, Courtney Cox, and Kerry Washington are some of the other celebrities who are encouraging their fans to follow the protocols.

In related news, Miley Cyrus is among many other performers who will be performing at iHeartRadio Music Festival 2020 amid the virus outbreak. According to Variety, the 2020 edition of the stellar festival that marks its 10th anniversary will take place virtually on September 18 and 19.

BTS, Coldplay, Kane Brown with Khalid, Keith Urban, Migos, Miley Cyrus, Thomas Rhett, Usher and more will be performing on stages in Los Angeles and Nashville. As Ryan Seacrest will host the show, millions of viewers can stream it on the CW app on cwtv.com or on iHeartRadio stations. The entire festival will air on The CW on Sept. 27 and 28.

John Sykes, president of entertainment enterprises for iHeartMedia explained that they will be implementing rigorous procedures and ensuring the safety of the artists.

"We'll give each of the 10 artists the theater, we've got one in L.A. and also have a soundstage in Nashville, record all the performances, put them together and air them on the two-day period (September 18 and 19), five artists a night, just like we would do on the festival on a live radio broadcast and video stream on CWTV.com. Then we'll take the best moments from those performances, just like we've done the last nine years, and put them on a two-part special on the CW the following week," Sykes explained how iHeart Music Festival 2020 will take place.