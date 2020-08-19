Fresh from her split from Cody Simpson, Miley Cyrus has shared what she is looking for in her next partner in a recent podcast interview. Interestingly, she says he should be someone "boring" and "calming."

The "Midnight Sky" singer talked about what she needs out of a new relationship in an interview with Barstool Sports' "Call Her Daddy" podcast. She said that the person should be the total opposite of her character.

"I usually end up complaining they're boring, but that's what I need. I need boring," Cyrus said adding, "I definitely, definitely need a calming, I need an anchor, I need a weight."

"So it's really important that I feel fulfilled and, yeah, they have to bring something to the table," she continued.

The "Hannah Montana" star admitted that in her previous relationships with men, she held the "more dominant space." She also chose partners out of anxiety. She said in her next relationships, she wants a guy who is confident enough of himself and someone who accepts her as she is.

Cyrus also shared other attributes that are important in a possible partner. She said she likes "acts of service" and not gifts. She wants someone who can take care of themselves.

"One of the things that's important to me in a relationship, besides acts of service, [is] I like people taking care of themselves," she shared.

"I think the way someone treats himself is a reflection of the way that they'll treat you. I'm, like, super into clean eating; I'm into people taking care of themselves," she added.

Cyrus, who has been sober for months now and is no longer smoking marijuana, revealed that she no longer goes to any sort of AA meetings because she does not really want to help someone on their journey of addiction. The priority is to take care of herself.

In the same interview, the 27-year-old singer also talked about being attracted to women first before she was into men. She had sexual experiences with girls first, but she lost her virginity to now ex-husband Liam Hemsworth. Cyrus said that their divorce felt like "death." As for her split from Simpson, she said on Instagram Live that they will remain good friends.