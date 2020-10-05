Millie Bobby Brown was rejected for the role in "Game of Thrones." She was so disappointed that she nearly quit acting.

The "Stranger Things" star appeared on "The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon" on Friday whereby she talked about the challenges of finding work at the start of her career. Also, she talked about rejection and disappointment before she made it big in the industry.

Speaking to Fallon through a video call, the "Enola Holmes" star said that she was "very disheartened" by rejections she faced at the start. In the beginning, she was apparently auditioning for "anything really." She also auditioned for HBO's megahit show "Game of Thrones" and she "got a no" for the role she really wanted.

The experience left her very upset that almost made her quit acting.

Later, she auditioned for "Montauk" that went on to bag multiple award-winning series "Stranger Things." Brown earned several awards including the Teen Choice Awards for her portrayal of the character Eleven.

"I think I was just very disheartened by the rejection, which is something I tell everyone. This industry is just full of rejection 24/7. You get 'No's, a lot of 'No's, before you get a 'Yes.' And I was auditioning for commercials, for anything really. I then auditioned for Game of Thrones and I got a 'No' for that. Then, that's when I was like, 'This is really difficult,' and I guess I really wanted that role. So one of my last sort of goes at all this was a Netflix show called Montauk," said the actress during the interview with Fallon.

In addition, she confirmed that "Stranger Things" season 4 is back in production after a long hiatus due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Fallon responded to "Stranger Things'" latest update on Twitter hinting that the show is back in action.

"Meanwhile in the upside down..." reads the caption on the image.

"Stranger Things" was in production when the COVID-19 outbreak occurred and production was suspended. While the production is expected to have resumed, the network is yet to reveal the official release date for season 4.