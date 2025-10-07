A shocking helicopter crash in Sacramento on Monday, 6 October 2025, left three medical crew members fighting for their lives. The REACH Air Medical Services helicopter was returning from a hospital mission when it suffered an in-air emergency and went down on Highway 50 near 59th Street.

The crash stunned onlookers as the aircraft landed in the middle of a busy freeway without striking any vehicles.

Helicopter Crashes in Sacramento

The helicopter crash happened around 7 p.m. local time on the eastbound lanes of Highway 50, just outside central Sacramento. Photos and videos captured by local media showed the medical helicopter lying upside down, debris spread across several lanes.

Crews responded to a helicopter down on EB US50 West of 59th St. On arrival, 3 victims from the aircraft were located in critical condition. No vehicles were involved, just the helicopter. pic.twitter.com/dXPyGQ5cEl — Sacramento Fire Department (@SacFirePIO) October 7, 2025

Captain Justin Sylvia from the Sacramento Fire Department described the aftermath as chaotic. 'It took every ounce of approximately 15 people to move that aircraft up just enough to get her out', he said via Sky News, referring to one of the crews trapped underneath.

Sylvia called the debris field 'pretty large' and said it was 'mind-blowing' that no cars were hit. Witnesses told emergency officials they saw the helicopter descending quickly, prompting drivers to slow down moments before impact.

Officer Michael Harper from the California Highway Patrol said the road would remain closed for hours while investigators and clean-up crews worked at the site.

Helicopter Had Just Completed a Hospital Transfer

According to CBS News, the helicopter involved in the Sacramento helicopter crash belonged to REACH Air Medical Services. It had just completed a patient transfer to UC Davis Medical Center and was heading back to its base when the in-air emergency occurred.

A lot of new video is emerging from the REACH helicopter crash on US-50 in Sacramento.



In the first video a fire fighter announces “all three are still alive!”



Sounds like the pilot saved some lives. https://t.co/UdMFzji4vU pic.twitter.com/OYyxFNQXal — Tim (@Dragonboy155) October 7, 2025

Captain Sylvia confirmed that the aircraft experienced mechanical trouble before going down. REACH Air Medical Services issued a short statement saying they were working to determine what happened and checking on the crew's condition. 'We're keeping all those impacted in our thoughts and prayers', the company said.

Three Critically Injured

Three crew members were on board — a pilot, a flight nurse, and a paramedic. All suffered critical injuries and were rushed to nearby hospitals for treatment.

Captain Sylvia said two of the crew were found on the highway while a third, a female crew member, was trapped underneath the wreckage. Bystanders and firefighters joined forces to lift part of the aircraft to free her. Witnesses described the rescue effort as heroic.

No updates have been released yet on the recovery of the injured crew members.

Sacramento Helicopter Crash Video Spreads Online

Videos and images of the helicopter crash in Sacramento quickly went viral across social media platforms such as X and Reddit. A dashcam clip obtained by CBS Sacramento showed the helicopter dropping towards the freeway moments before impact.

OMG! A REACH medical helicopter crashed on eastbound Highway 50 in Sacramento, California, reports of multiple victims. - Fire department pic.twitter.com/z5zIuzVikB — Tim (@Dragonboy155) October 7, 2025

The helicopter that went down in Sacramento tonight was an EC 130



Built in 2021.



Absolutely would have had a crash resistant fuel system on board.



It’s why you did NOT see a catastrophic fire after it hit the Highway.



Safety measures like CRFS were not standard years ago pic.twitter.com/2SKw10JMbF — Chris Vanderveen (yep…me) (@chrisvanderveen) October 7, 2025

Helicopter crashes on Highway 50 in Sacramento on Monday night, critically injuring three.



There was a pilot, nurse, and paramedic on board.



A person was trapped under the helicopter after the crash. About 15 bystanders helped lift it off the trapped person.



(vladmallco on TT) pic.twitter.com/sf1siSBFAA — Paul A. Szypula 🇺🇸 (@Bubblebathgirl) October 7, 2025

Viewers called the footage 'shocking' and 'mind-blowing'. One clip captured a firefighter saying, 'All three are still alive'. Sacramento councilmember Lisa Kaplan also shared photos and videos from the scene, describing the experience as 'sobering'. She said the crash highlighted the risks medical and law enforcement pilots face daily.

Many online users called the survival of the crew a 'miracle'.

Helicopter Crash Cause Still Under Investigation

The California Highway Patrol and Sacramento County Sheriff's Office are assisting the National Transportation Safety Board in investigating the crash. Officer Mike Carillo said the cause remains under review.

from Reddit: medi helicopter crash on the 50 in Sacramento (near Stockton exit), looks like they'd just taken off from the children's hospital pic.twitter.com/msPxnbPYi9 — kempa🕳️ (@youknowkempa) October 7, 2025

Investigators are examining flight data and possible mechanical failures. Flight radar records confirmed the helicopter took off from UC Davis Medical Center only minutes before the incident.

Authorities confirmed that no explosion or fire occurred, which Captain Sylvia called a 'lucky outcome' given that the aircraft landed upside down. Eastbound lanes of Highway 50 remain partly closed as teams continue their work.

Officials have yet to release a final report on what caused the Sacramento helicopter crash.