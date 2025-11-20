Miss Universe Pakistan contestant Roma Riaz has become the centre of widespread online discussion after facing racist, colourist and body-shaming comments following her appointment for the 2025 pageant. Critical posts targeting her appearance circulated rapidly after official Miss Universe photographs were released, prompting renewed scrutiny of beauty expectations within Pakistan and across South Asia.

The reaction has drawn attention to long-standing cultural attitudes surrounding skin tone and body image, which continue to influence parts of the region's entertainment and pageant industries. Much of the criticism focused on Riaz's darker complexion and fuller figure, themes that campaigners and commentators say reflect entrenched colourism rather than objective assessment. She especially gained global attention during the swimsuit competition where she wore a full body suit.

Riaz's selection has now moved beyond pageant commentary and become a national conversation about representation, identity and the pressures placed on women who carry cultural visibility on an international stage. The scale of the reaction has pushed the issue into mainstream media in Pakistan and among the South Asian diaspora.

Riaz Faces Online Criticism

Riaz encountered sustained online abuse soon after being named Miss Universe Pakistan. Comments describing her as 'dark' and 'heavy' echoed long-established colourist frameworks that associate beauty with fairness and slenderness in parts of South Asian society, according to reporting by Gulf News. Some users questioned her suitability to represent Pakistan, while others mocked her appearance in official photographs and swimsuit material released for the competition.

In response, Riaz posted a video on Instagram rejecting the criticism and saying she would not apologise for looking like 'my people'. She said she was proud of her complexion and described it as reflective of Pakistani women more broadly. She criticised attitudes that prioritise lighter skin tones, arguing that colourist preferences encourage communities to admire fairness while distancing themselves from their own origins. Her comments were shared widely and attracted both domestic and international attention.

Riaz's Instagram caption accompanying the video framed her experience as part of a wider challenge faced by dark-skinned South Asian women seeking visibility in international spaces. She acknowledged that backlash was expected but said she hoped her platform would give younger women greater confidence in their own identities.

Public Support and Media Reaction

Her statement prompted considerable support across social media, where users praised her calm and assured response. Regional coverage highlighted how Riaz's remarks resonated with supporters who viewed them as a direct challenge to the narrow beauty standards often imposed on South Asian women. Influencers and commentators also defended her, arguing that the online abuse reflected broader prejudices that frequently undermine women's achievements in public roles.

As the discussion grew, public figures and entertainment commentators noted that Riaz had handled the scrutiny with composure and clarity. Some suggested that attention should shift away from her appearance and towards the broader issues her response brought into focus, including colourism and the limited definitions of beauty historically reinforced in media and pageantry.

Congratulations to Miss Universe Pakistan 2025, Roma Riaz🇵🇰✨ Thailand will be the start of a powerful new chapter. Take with you the grace, courage, and beauty that represent Pakistan. May your journey inspire hearts around the world, queen! 👑 pic.twitter.com/nX2FW5RhDs — Miss Universe (@MissUniverse) October 15, 2025

Miss Universe Pakistan, Roma Riaz received so much hate and backlash for her skin being too dark. Some of you did not even look at her talent or intelligence. All you care about is the colour of her skin. Such an ignorant way of thinking. Colourism in the South Asian community… pic.twitter.com/vwMgVW4muV — Sanchia Singh (@SanchiaCSingh) November 14, 2025

Miss Universe Pakistan (Roma Riaz) has such a powerful, graceful response to the trolls attacking her for her skin color



She’s beautiful https://t.co/n5vXx0OjOL — Tulika Bose (@TulikaBose_) November 16, 2025

pakistanis are mocking her because she "doesn't look Pakistani enough"



This is what the average punjabi pakistani (or Indian) looks like and most probably what most of their sisters look like.



Reject turko Mongol pale-skin weak physiognomy. Embrace indus tanned maharani. pic.twitter.com/HEAYJag3SE — 𝘮𝘢𝘴𝘪𝘩𝘪𝘱𝘶𝘯𝘫𝘢𝘣 (@masihipunjab) November 16, 2025

She is awesome. Miss universe contest should not be about looks, it should be about empowering women.

Go Miss Pakistan…

Bring it home girl #RomaRiaz



pic.twitter.com/s43yM0Y6IK — Dr Shama Junejo (@ShamaJunejo) November 9, 2025

Debate Over Beauty Standards

The controversy illustrated the continuing influence of colourism on public perceptions. They noted that Riaz's selection challenges deeply rooted expectations about who can represent Pakistan on an international stage. Supporters argued that her firm but measured response offered visibility to women who do not fit the lighter-skinned ideals that have long dominated such competitions.

The debate has become one of the early defining themes surrounding Pakistan's 2025 Miss Universe campaign, drawing attention not only to Riaz's participation but also to the cultural issues highlighted by her appointment.