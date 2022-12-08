A woman who went missing last week was found dead in a barrel in the boot of a car on Monday morning in Guatemala City.

The woman, identified as Nesly Lizet Consuegra Monterroso, was a rapper by profession and had thousands of followers on social media. She was last seen leaving her office in Guatemala City. The police launched an investigation after she went missing last Friday.

The police received reports that a car with no licence plate had been abandoned in Zone 3 of the city, according to a report in The Mirror.

The National Civil Police arrived on the scene a few hours later and found Consuegra's body lying in a barrel in the boot of the car.

According to the Public Prosecutor's Office for Crimes against Life and Integrity of Persons, the barrel had been secured with ropes. A forensic examination of her body later revealed that her death was caused by a strong blow to the head.

The police have not been able to find the motive behind the murder. The probe in the case is still on.

Some social media users claimed that her body has signs of extreme violence and that the barrel has some kind of liquid in it. However, the authorities have not confirmed these reports.

Read more Indian father accused of killing daughter for marrying man from different caste

The incident comes months after a DJ was shot dead for refusing to play a song at the request of a drunk reveller. The 35-year-old man was killed during the festivities being observed at a traditional Guatemalan festival in May.

Guatemala has been marred by violence, and the high crime rate has driven thousands of people to seek refuge in countries like the USA. In 2021, there were almost 17 homicides per 100,000 inhabitants in the country. However, the murder rate has been consistently decreasing since 2014.

Guatemalans pay an average of 60 million dollars to blackmailers every year, per a report by the Noria Mexico and Central America Program.