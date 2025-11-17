Disney has revealed the full cast for its live-action retelling of Moana, announcing the actors who will portray the beloved characters in the new adaptation.

Dwayne Johnson Returns as Maui: The Power of Continuity

One of the most notable announcements is Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson reprising his role as Maui.

Johnson, who voiced the demigod in the 2016 animated original, brings the same charisma and larger-than-life energy to the live-action project.

In an Instagram post, Johnson said, 'Maui changed my life, and bringing him into live-action lets us honour Polynesian stories with heart and humour.'

For fans, Johnson's return signals both respect for the original's spirit and a continued commitment to authentic representation.

Catherine Lagaʻaia as Moana: A New Generation

The seventeen-year-old Catherine Lagaʻaia, from Sydney, Australia, is stepping into Moana's iconic sandals.

Lagaʻaia, whose roots trace to Samoa, has expressed deep pride in taking on the role: 'I'm honoured to celebrate Samoa and all Pacific Island peoples, and to represent young girls who look like me.'

Her casting does not merely mark a lead change—it revitalises the heart of Moana's journey: discovery, identity, and cultural celebration.

Original Moana actress Auli'i Cravalho, now an executive producer, voiced her excitement, saying, 'I cannot wait to see her shine.'

Supporting Cast Reflects Authentic Heritage

The live-action film deepens connections to the Pacific by enlisting actors with family ties to the region.

John Tui from New Zealand will portray Chief Tui, Moana's father, bringing a dignified presence to the island's leader.

Frankie Adams, a Samoan-New Zealand actress, plays Moana's mother Sina, while Rena Owen—renowned for her dramatic range—embodies Gramma Tala.

This deliberate casting grounds the film in lived experience, promising performances that resonate with authenticity. ​

Shifts and Surprises: Changes in the Character Roster

Not all original voices return. Alan Tudyk, who famously voiced Heihei the rooster in the animated film, confirmed his absence from the remake, with 'Heihei now voiced by a yet-to-be-revealed female performer.'

The creative decision underscores Disney's intention to reimagine certain elements while staying true to the source's warmth.

Story Retold, Values Reaffirmed

Director Thomas Kail, acclaimed for 'Hamilton', steers the live-action adventure, ensuring its narrative closely follows the original but with new emotional power.

As Disney stated, 'The visceral nature of live action... gives the movie a real human vulnerability that will make it feel fresh'.

Johnson also serves as a producer alongside Lin-Manuel Miranda and Auli'i Cravalho, solidifying a bridge between old and new.

What the Casting Reveals About the Path Ahead

Every element of the casting points to an intent to do more than simply replicate; Disney's intent appears to be amplification.

By foregrounding Polynesian actors, the film offers children from the Pacific Islands and around the world heroes who look and sound like them.

Representation, here, is not just a buzzword but a living principle.

A New Chapter Begins

With a release date set for July 10, 2026, 'Moana' is positioned not just as a retelling but as a statement of pride, perseverance, and hope for diverse voices in global cinema.

For audiences, especially young women of Pacific heritage, the impact goes beyond the screen—a future where their stories lead the voyage.