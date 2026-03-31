A newly identified COVID-19 variant, informally known as 'Cicada', has been detected in the United Kingdom as health authorities continue to track its spread across multiple regions. The strain, first identified in South Africa in late 2024, has now been reported in at least 23 countries, according to the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

Detections began rising more noticeably in late 2025, with cases recorded across Europe, North America, Asia and parts of Africa. UK health officials say overall COVID-19 activity remains stable, with existing vaccines and treatments continuing to provide protection against serious outcomes.

The lineage has drawn attention due to its genetic divergence from earlier Omicron strains and its potential to partially evade immunity. However, current data indicates that overall COVID-19 activity remains stable, with no clear evidence of increased severity linked to the variant.

Read more Covid Alert: What Do We Know About Variant BA 3.2 And Who It Could Affect? Covid Alert: What Do We Know About Variant BA 3.2 And Who It Could Affect?

How the 'Cicada' Variant Differs

The variant, scientifically designated BA.3.2, stands out because of the unusually high number of mutations in its spike protein, the part of the virus targeted by the immune system. According to CDC surveillance data, it carries around 70 to 75 changes compared with earlier strains, increasing its ability to partially evade immunity from previous infections or vaccinations.

This means people may be more susceptible to mild infections. However, early laboratory findings suggest protection against severe disease remains largely intact. Researchers have also observed that the variant may be less efficient at infecting lung cells than some previous strains, which could limit its overall impact.

Spread Across Europe and Beyond

After its initial detection, the variant appeared sporadically before increasing more noticeably from late 2025. During that period, it accounted for up to 30 per cent of sequenced cases in parts of northern Europe, including Denmark, Germany and the Netherlands. This rise was not accompanied by a significant increase in overall COVID-19 cases.

🚨: A new COVID-19 variant, nicknamed "Cicada" (BA.3.2), has been identified in at least 23 countries and is being monitored by the WHO pic.twitter.com/Q6J9eurZKN — All day Astronomy (@forallcurious) March 30, 2026

It has since been identified across multiple regions, though officials note that global figures may underestimate its spread due to differences in testing and sequencing capacity. In the UK, the variant remains present but not dominant, with other Omicron-related strains continuing to account for most cases.

Symptoms and Guidance Remain the Same

Despite its mutations, symptoms linked to the 'Cicada' variant remain consistent with recent COVID-19 strains. Common signs include cough, sore throat, fatigue, headache and fever, with some cases involving gastrointestinal symptoms such as nausea.

Health guidance has not changed. Officials continue to recommend staying up to date with vaccinations, particularly for those at higher risk, and following basic precautions such as hand hygiene and staying home when unwell.

“Urgent warning about new Covid 19 cicada variant - full list of symptoms

A new "highly mutated" COVID-19 variant, BA.3.2, also known as “Cicada”, is spreading in the US and 23 countries, and it's believed it may partly evade vaccines”

But you will be encouraged to take your… — Dr. Stella Immanuel MD (@stella_immanuel) March 30, 2026

Ongoing Monitoring as Virus Evolves

The emergence of the 'Cicada' variant reflects the continued evolution of COVID-19, with new lineages developing as the virus mutates over time. While the strain shows signs of immune evasion, there is currently no indication that it causes more severe disease or requires changes to public health measures.

Authorities in the UK and internationally are continuing to monitor its spread through genomic surveillance and public health reporting. Further updates are expected as more data becomes available, particularly on how the variant behaves alongside existing strains and seasonal patterns.