An American cruise passenger has broken down in tears aboard the MV Hondius, describing growing fear as a suspected hantavirus outbreak leaves the ship stranded off the coast of West Africa.

Recently, the vessel carrying around 150 people was denied permission to dock in Cape Verde following the deaths of three passengers and multiple serious illnesses onboard.

The cruise began as a long polar voyage from Argentina to Antarctica took a sudden and tragic turn in early April, when several passengers fell ill with symptoms later linked to hantavirus. The situation escalated rapidly over the following weeks, with confirmed deaths, emergency medical evacuations and mounting concern from health authorities as the ship made its way towards the African coast.

Passenger Shares Emotional Video From Stranded Ship

Among those on board is US travel influencer Jake Rosmarin from Boston, who has been documenting the ordeal to his more than 44,000 followers on Instagram. In a video filmed from inside the ship, he appeared visibly distressed as he described the situation unfolding around him.

'I am currently on board the MV Hondius. What's happening right now is very real for all of us here,' he said, struggling to hold back tears. 'We're not just a story, we're not just headlines. We're people with families, with lives, with people waiting for us at home.' He added that uncertainty was now the hardest part of the experience, saying passengers were simply hoping for clarity and a safe return home.

The ship itself, a Dutch-flagged expedition vessel, had reportedly been on a weeks-long journey when the first cases emerged. According to officials cited in earlier updates, a 70-year-old Dutch man developed symptoms including fever, headaches, abdominal pain and diarrhoea before dying on 11 April. His wife, aged 69, was later transferred for medical treatment but died after collapsing at an airport in Johannesburg.

A third passenger, a German national, also died on board on Saturday, further intensifying concerns about a possible outbreak among the remaining passengers and crew.

Outbreak Prompts Urgent Health Investigation

Health officials and maritime authorities are now working to determine the cause and spread of the illness, which has so far been linked to hantavirus infection in at least one confirmed case.

The NY Post reported that a British passenger who was evacuated to South Africa on 27 April tested positive for the virus, according to authorities.

Hantavirus is typically associated with exposure to infected rodents and is most commonly transmitted through inhalation of particles from droppings, saliva, or urine. Human-to-human transmission is considered rare, though certain strains identified in parts of South America have raised additional questions for investigators.

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About 150 people remain onboard the MV Hondius, including 17 American passengers. Two individuals showing symptoms have been prioritised for medical evacuation, though the ship has so far been denied permission to dock in Cape Verde while health assessments continue.

The vessel reportedly requested assistance from local health authorities after arriving near the island nation, but clearance to disembark passengers has not yet been granted. That decision has left those onboard effectively stranded at sea, with limited clarity over when or how evacuation procedures might resume.

Investigations remain ongoing, with experts now examining how the infection began, how it spread onboard and whether further cases may emerge among those still on the ship.