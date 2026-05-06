A dramatic operation in South Africa has captured global attention after extraordinary footage went viral. The video shows a police officer suspended from a helicopter and, below him, a giant crocodile is tied and being airlifted by the helicopter. It is reported that the animal had been euthanised prior to the recovery.

The viral video shows the moments Captain Johan 'Pottie' Potgieter, a specialist diver with the South African Police Service (SAPS), was lowered directly into the crocodile-infested waters of the Komati River to secure the 500-kilogram reptile. Now, as the bizarre video captures global attention, reports indicate that human remains along with six pairs of shoes were found inside the reptile.

Giant Crocodile Airlifted by Helicopter in South Africa

As reported by Associated Press (AP), Captain Potgieter secured the 15-ft crocodile, which weighed more than 1,100 lbs, using a rope harness under extremely dangerous conditions before both the officer and the crocodile were hoisted into the air. The daring aerial recovery took place near the border town of Komatipoort, following a week-long search involving drones and helicopters.

In the video shared on social media by the South African Police Service (SAPS), they described the operation as 'dangerous and complex.' The authorities said that Captain Potgieter 'courageously secured a crocodile using a rope under extremely dangerous conditions.'

Acting National SAPS Commissioner, Lieutenant General Puleng Dimpane, praised the bravery of the recovery team. 'Captain Potgieter's willingness to place his own life at risk reflects the unwavering commitment of SAPS members to serve and protect, even in the face of danger,' Dimpane said in an official statement.

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The crocodile had been targeted and euthanised by wildlife authorities after it was spotted on a small river island with a heavily distended stomach, showing signs of recent feeding. As reported by People, the police captain said, 'Besides having a massively full tummy, the crocodile didn't move around or try to slip into the river despite the noise of the drones and the chopper.'

The carcass was flown to Kruger National Park for an immediate forensic autopsy. What investigators discovered inside the reptile's digestive tract has shocked the local community and sparked intense interest online.

Human Remains and Six Shoes Found Inside

During the forensic examination of the crocodile's stomach, pathologists recovered human body parts, including two severed arms with hands and a partial rib cage. Crucially, investigators also recovered a personal ring from the animal's digestive tract.

In addition, forensic experts also pulled at least six different shoes of various styles and sizes from the stomach of the crocodile. Forensic teams are now working to match the recovered footwear with historical missing persons files in the Mpumalanga province, where local riverbanks are heavily populated by Nile crocodiles.

Remains Believed to Be Those of Missing Businessman

The primary target of the initial search operation was Gabriel Batista, a well-known 59-year-old owner of Border Country Inn and Sports Bar. Batista vanished on 28 April after his Ford Ranger utility vehicle was swept away by rapid flash floods while he was attempting to cross a submerged, low-lying bridge.

Although police later found the vehicle stranded and empty, there had been no sign of the businessman. The discovery of the ring inside the crocodile's stomach has led authorities to strongly suspect that the human remains belong to Batista, though final identification awaits official DNA confirmation.

NEW: Police airlift a crocodile with the body of a 59-year-old businessman inside.



Local police in South Africa say they suspected the crocodile ate the man after observing it from drones. They then shot it and airlifted it off.



When they landed back on the ground, the… pic.twitter.com/12NBTQbmis — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) May 4, 2026

A spokesperson for the hotel said: 'Gabriel was a lovely guy and a family man who was married with lots of kids and he spent a lot of time up here and customers loved him. He lived in Johannesburg but owned this guest house and bar and spent a lot of time here and was on his way to work on Monday when he was just swept away.'

The spokesperson said that Batista's family wants to wait for the DNA result before they say anything about the recent reports, describing the situation as 'terrible' and a 'nightmare' for the family, according to a report by the Mirror.

Police have not ruled out the possibility that other crocodiles in the river system may have also fed on the victim. Local authorities continue to warn residents to avoid the swollen riverbanks as floodwaters slowly recede.