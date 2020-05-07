Ariel Winter suffered a painful cooking accident after she sliced off the top of her thumb while preparing a Greek dish using new and sharp knives.

The "Modern Family" star recalled the painful albeit funny experience with Access Hollywood. She said she chopped the top part of her thumb "off on a peeled tomato." She was then taken to the hospital since her thumb was bleeding profusely.

"I apparently sliced an artery so I bled so much so we had to go to the hospital," Winter said. She revealed that her boyfriend, Luke Benward, gave the tip of her thumb to a nurse who sealed it inside a plastic bag for safekeeping.

However, Winter accidentally threw the plastic bag because she was not told what was inside. She thought it was trash.

"Funny, she [the nurse] actually just gave it to me in a plastic bag and didn't tell me it was the tip of my thumb so I accidentally threw it away," the 25-year-old added.

Winter said she realised her mistake afterwards, and had to go back to retrieve the plastic with her severed thumb tip.

"We threw it away in triage because I was bleeding on it and then we had to go back and be like: 'I think it's in that little plastic bag in the trash,'" she explained.

The initial shock of the accident reportedly had her hyperventilating at first. But thankfully, Benward was very attentive and caring. She praised her boyfriend and the hospital staff for looking after her.

Winter said she is currently fine and that she is feeling much better. She revealed that she had a tetanus shot to prevent the wound from getting infected.

"I'm fine. It definitely hurt and it wasn't fun but they took great care of me," she shared.

Winter revealed that she is doing okay now and that her injury was the least of the hospital's worries. She even made light of the accident and told the interviewer that she just has "a mildly sad-looking thumb." Winter then gave the camera a thumbs-up sign using her bandaged finger.