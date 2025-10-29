Residents of Jasper County, Mississippi, were left terrified after a lorry carrying 21 research monkeys overturned on a quiet rural highway, sending several of the animals fleeing into nearby woods.

What began as a routine transport for a biomedical facility quickly spiralled into a viral scare, as social media posts from local officials claimed the monkeys could be carrying deadly diseases.

The Crash That Sparked Chaos

The crash occurred near the 117-mile marker north of Heidelberg, when a transport vehicle en route to a Florida laboratory lost control and overturned.

According to Jasper County Sheriff Randy Johnson, the impact smashed several cages, allowing the animals to escape.

Initial reports said only one monkey was missing, but that number was later revised to three still unaccounted for. Crowds gathered near the crash site as police sealed off the area and wildlife officers began searching with help from Tulane University staff.

Non-human primates at the TNBRC are provided to other research orgs to advance science. The primates in question belong to another entity & aren't infectious. We're actively collaborating with local authorities & will send a team of animal care experts to assist as needed. — Tulane University (@Tulane) October 28, 2025

False COVID Rumours Trigger Panic

Shortly after the crash, the Jasper County Sheriff's Department posted a warning on social media claiming the monkeys might be infected with hepatitis C, herpes, and COVID-19.

Officials from Tulane University, which operates one of America's largest primate research centres, swiftly dismissed the claims.

'The primates in question belong to another organisation and are not infectious,' Tulane said. 'We are working closely with local authorities and have deployed animal care experts to assist.'

But the damage was already done. The post had spread widely online, with Facebook groups flooded by alarmed residents sharing unverified claims that a biohazard emergency was unfolding.

Some users even uploaded mobile footage of the overturned truck surrounded by police vehicles, adding to the hysteria.

By evening, Tulane and county officials issued joint statements reassuring the public that there was no health risk and that efforts to recover the animals were under way.

Hunt for Missing Monkeys

As of Tuesday night, three monkeys remain missing. Wildlife officers have set traps and are monitoring wooded areas near the crash site with drones and night-vision cameras.

'We are doing our best to update the public,' Sheriff Johnson said. 'Our teams are still gathering information and will continue to issue statements as soon as we know more.'

Residents have been warned not to approach the animals and to contact authorities immediately if they spot one. The escaped primates are believed to be cynomolgus macaques, a species commonly used in medical research.

Although bred in captivity, they can become aggressive if frightened or cornered. While officials insist the monkeys are not carrying diseases, they may still scratch or bite if approached.

🙊 It’s starting to look like a movie — in the U.S., a lab monkey infected with dangerous viruses escaped after a crash



In Pennsylvania, a truck carrying test macaques with hepatitis C, herpes, and Covid-19 overturned.



Five monkeys were found soon after, but one is still on… pic.twitter.com/HeJyfVM6fW — NEXTA (@nexta_tv) October 29, 2025

Inside America's Research Animal Industry

The crash has shone a light on the largely hidden world of biomedical animal transport in the United States. Tulane's National Primate Research Center in Louisiana supplies animals for vaccine development, neurological studies, and immunology research across the country.

Tulane officials said the monkeys involved in the Mississippi crash were being transported to another accredited research facility in Florida, in accordance with federal safety regulations.

The university stressed that animal transports of this kind are routine and heavily regulated, with each journey monitored under the Animal Welfare Act.

Still, the viral panic has fuelled debate about the ethics and safety of moving research animals on public roads — and how a single crash can unleash chaos in a small rural town.