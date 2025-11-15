Rising tensions within Montenegro's political institutions have placed President Jakov Milatović at the centre of an escalating power struggle, which he says threatens both the stability of his office and the country's wider political direction.

The president's remarks have intensified debate over the resilience of Montenegro's political system and its ability to deliver reforms as the country pursues closer alignment with the European Union.

Background

President Milatović, who came to power pledging to strengthen democratic institutions and revitalise the economy, has faced a turbulent political environment marked by shifting alliances and institutional disputes.

Relations between the presidency, parliament and political parties have often been strained, leading to slow progress on legislation and concerns about the country's readiness for EU-related reforms.

President's Concerns

In comments reported by El-Balad, Mr Milatović said he was facing increasing political pressure aimed at weakening the presidency and restricting his ability to perform constitutional duties.

He warned that political interference could undermine the independence of state institutions, although he did not identify specific individuals or groups.

Observers say his comments point to deepening divisions within Montenegro's political establishment, which have become more visible in recent months amid disagreements over reform priorities and power-sharing arrangements.

Institutional and Public Impact

The tensions have raised questions about government stability and the functioning of state institutions. Prolonged conflict between the presidency and its political rivals could further delay policy-making and administrative coordination at a time when Montenegro is under pressure to advance economic and judicial reforms.

Analysts warn that citizens may experience the impact of the political standoff through slower decision-making, disruptions in public services and increased uncertainty about the country's future direction.

Domestic and International Reaction

The president's remarks have generated wide discussion in Podgorica and across local media. Political figures have urged renewed cooperation between institutions, warning that sustained friction could erode public trust in government.

Montenegro's stability is viewed as a key factor in the broader Western Balkans region, where consistent governance is critical to maintaining progress towards EU integration.

International observers have repeatedly called for dialogue and compromise between political actors to ensure that reform momentum is not lost.

Outlook

The coming months are expected to be decisive for Montenegro's political trajectory. Parliamentary debates, negotiations over institutional powers and the pace of ongoing reforms will determine whether the pressure on President Milatović's office continues or begins to ease.

Analysts say the outcome will shape not only the balance of power within Montenegro's institutions but also the credibility of its democratic and European aspirations.