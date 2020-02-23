Prince Harry and Meghan Markle announced on Friday that they will no longer use the Sussex Royal branding. But, looks like Queen Elizabeth II banning them from the use of the word "royal" in their businesses didn't sit well with the couple. Looks like there will be more drama in store for the British royal family before the Duke and Duchess of Sussex officially exit the family on March 31.

Friends of Meghan Markle have insisted that they have no misgivings over their controversial decision to step down as senior members of the British royal family. However, the latest online outpouring more than hints at an undercurrent of bitterness towards the family they have already left behind.

Their official statement reads: "While there is not any jurisdiction by The Monarchy or Cabinet Office over the use of the word 'Royal' overseas, The Duke and Duchess of Sussex do not intend to use 'Sussex Royal' or any iteration of the word 'Royal' in any territory (either within the UK or otherwise) when the transition occurs Spring 2020."

According to the Telegraph UK the thinly veiled bards at The Firm claims: "As agreed and set out in January, The Duke and Duchess of Sussex will retain their 'HRH' prefix, thereby formally remaining known as His Royal Highness The Duke of Sussex and Her Royal Highness The Duchess of Sussex. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex will no longer actively use their HRH titles as they will no longer be working members of the family as of Spring 2020."

Buckingham Palace announced in January that Harry and Meghan will have to give up their HRH titles. The couple also stated that security "to protect them and their son" is necessary amid controversy surrounding the estimated 3million pounds to 6million pounds protection bill that would be split between taxpayers in Canada and the UK.

Meanwhile, the statement of Harry and Meghan didn't go down well with royal experts. "The staggering disrespect these two keep showing to the Queen is outrageous. Who the hell do they think they are?" tweeted Piers Morgan lashing out at the couple. He went on to reply to a series of tweets in support of the queen and the monarchy.

"The language is stilted, cold and legalistic, the sentiments juvenile and angry. It is an expression of childish irritation that insults the most admired person in British public life. And this, more than anything, is what gives the game away. Are the Duke and Duchess of Sussex really trying to take on the Queen, whose lifetime of duty to her nation is admired around the world? Is it actually what they intended? Or is it a petulant retort from self-important young people who have grown all-too used to having their own way?" asks royal biographer Angela Levin.

She added that she has experienced Harry to be "charismatic and intuitive, a man with impeccable manners who is full of consideration to others and lights up in the presence of those who need his help."

"What on earth has happened to that Harry? Why is he in the strange and invidious position of seeming to side with his wife over a loving family that includes the 93-year-old grandmother he dearly loves and who has been his rock?" Levin quipped.

Royal commentator Richard Fitzwilliams, told Daily Mail that the statement was "completely unnecessary" as it "underlines their differences with the palace in a way that is avoidable."

"It simply empathises the division that we know that's there. The tone they've taken is that they are unhappy, they've made it clear every step of the way," he added.