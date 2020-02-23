Prince William and Kate Middleton will reportedly miss attending the Invictus Games organised by Prince Harry. However, it is not a snub to the Harry and Meghan Markle after their royal exit. But, Meghan will play a starring role in the event.

This year, the Invictus Games will be held at the Hague in The Netherlands in May. It is a charitable sports competition created by the Duke of Sussex for wounded, injured or sick armed services personnel and their associated veterans.

The Sun reports that Prince Harry's passion for the games is shared by Meghan Markle. The Duke of Sussex is working "flat out" for the event to be held in The Hague in 12 weeks. "Harry and Meghan will be at the front of the centre of the Games. Meghan knows how important it is to Harry and will be at his side," a royal source said.

Harry and Meghan are looking forward to attending as many events as possible. However, other members of the British royal family are unlikely to head to the Netherlands for the games. There are reports that Prince William and Kate Middleton and Prince Charles too are not expected to attend the Invictus Games. But, this doesn't mean it is a snub to the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.

"William had not been expected to attend even before the news broke about Harry and Meghan's decision to step away from public life. So it is highly unlikely that he and Kate will be a part of the event in any way. But it isn't a snub. The entire Royal Family remain hugely supportive and very proud of Harry's work on Invictus and think it is a wonderful event," the insider added.

"It's very much in Harry's vision although he has regularly turned to his father for advice and support over the years. It is unlikely to be any different this time round but Harry will be front and centre," the source further added.

The opening ceremony of the first Invictus Games in London in 2014 was attended by Charles, Camilla, the Duchess of Cornwall and William, who watched the athletics events with Harry. However, Kate was forced to pull out because she was suffering from severe morning sickness while pregnant with Princess Charlotte. The Duchess of Cambridge's siblings Pippa and James Middleton watched the wheelchair rugby events later in the tournament.

Members of the royal family have not attended subsequent Invictus Games held in Florida, Toronto and in Sydney. It was the first time the couple made their public appearance.