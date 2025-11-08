The eldest daughter of Arizona father Christopher Scholtes said she wasn't surprised when he took his own life. Scholtes killed himself just before he was due to report to prison for the death of his two-year-old daughter.

The 38-year-old had agreed to a plea deal accepting responsibility after leaving the toddler in a car while he stayed inside drinking and searching for pornography. Prosecutors said Scholtes drank beers he had shoplifted, played video games, and searched for porn on his PlayStation, all while his daughter Parker baked in the car seat. Temperatures in the vehicle reportedly climbed to 109 degrees over three hours.

The teen, who lives away from her father with a guardian after her mother's death last year, had anticipated the outcome. She also has a two-year-old child of her own.

Scholtes Took His Life the Night Before Prison

Scholtes took his own life on Tuesday night, one day before he was scheduled to report to prison. He shared two daughters aged 10 and six with his current wife and had a 17-year-old daughter from a previous marriage.

Guardian Lindsay Eisenberg said the teen reacted without visible emotion when told of her father's death.

'She said, "I knew he was going to do this, I knew he was going to commit suicide". Then she asked if her sisters were OK', Eisenberg said.

Estranged Relationship and Past Abuse Allegations

The teen had long been estranged from Scholtes. She had accused him of abuse multiple times. Last week, she filed a lawsuit against Scholtes and his wife Erika, claiming emotional distress and seeking damages over her half-sister's death.

Authorities investigated Scholtes nine times between June 2014 and December 2020 for alleged neglect, and physical and emotional abuse of his teen daughter. Reports included slapping, spanking leaving bruises, and leaving her to manage her diabetes without supervision. One claim said Scholtes 'slapped the child, causing them to lose their breath'.

Verbal Abuse Allegations Detailed

Other reports accused Scholtes and his wife of verbal abuse. A report said he 'yells at the child excessively and tells the child things to break them mentally, such as calling them by foul names and referring to them as "a mistake"'.

The teen reportedly experienced suicidal thoughts due to her father and stepmother treating her differently from her siblings and calling her derogatory names.

However, investigators found insufficient evidence in every case. Officials concluded that 'the child was assessed as safe in Mr Scholtes' home', adding that 'the family was provided with information on services available in the community and the case was closed'.

Toddler's Death Sparks Shock

Scholtes' youngest daughter, Parker, died after being left alone in a hot car. Prosecutors said he was aware that the car engine shuts off after 30 minutes, cutting the air conditioning. Scholtes' agreement to a plea deal accepted full responsibility for Parker's death.

The tragic case has left the teen daughter coping with grief and estrangement. Her reaction shows how fractured family dynamics can intensify emotional trauma, even long before a tragedy like this unfolds.