A $100 million (£82 million) heist at the Louvre Museum has left France reeling — and the internet captivated. In a crime that sounds straight out of a Hollywood script, a group of thieves carried out a lightning-fast robbery inside the world's most famous museum. While French police rush to recover the stolen crown jewels, TikTok users have turned the daring operation into what they call 'the most romantic crime in Paris'.

How the Heist Happened

The theft took place on a quiet Sunday morning inside the Louvre's Apollo Gallery, home to France's royal jewels. Around 9:30 a.m., as tourists admired masterpieces, the thieves used an extendable ladder to reach a secured area and made off with eight valuable pieces in under four minutes.

Among the stolen items were a sapphire diadem, a diamond-studded brooch, and the famed imperial crown of Empress Eugénie, which was later found damaged but recoverable just outside the museum. The robbers reportedly escaped using motorbikes waiting near the museum's rear exit, disappearing before security could react.

Louvre director Laurence des Cars called it a 'terrible failure', and the museum temporarily closed for investigation as armed soldiers guarded the glass pyramid entrance.

Who the Suspects Are

Police later arrested two men in their 30s from Seine-Saint-Denis, a suburb north of Paris. One was captured at Charles de Gaulle Airport while attempting to board a flight to Algeria, and the other was detained in the city shortly after. Both are being questioned on charges of organised gang robbery and conspiracy to commit a crime.

Authorities believe the men are part of a larger group, as two more suspects remain at large. The Paris prosecutor's office confirmed that investigators are working with international agencies to track down the missing jewels and their potential buyers.

How the Public Reacted

While the Louvre scrambled to repair its security reputation, social media users seemed more fascinated than shocked. On TikTok, the heist quickly became a trending topic, with users posting dramatic edits and romanticised theories about the thieves.

'Am I the only one feeling FOMO from the heist? Can you imagine the thrill and euphoria from pulling something like that off in 2025?' one user joked, while another wrote, 'In a world where crypto scams and AI slop exists, I love me some good old fashioned crime.'

Some even linked the event to The 1975's hit song Robbers, describing the heist as poetic and cinematic.

Instead of condemning the act, many users described the thieves as 'icons' — mysterious figures who managed to outsmart one of the world's most secure museums.

Why the Heist Became a TikTok Obsession

Experts suggest that the online fascination says more about the current mood of society than the crime itself. With constant digital chaos, economic stress, and distrust in institutions, people are drawn to stories of rebellion and risk — even when they involve theft.

'You know the current state of the world is bad when the general public is excited about a heist being pulled off successfully,' one comment read. Yet the allure is clear: a flawless plan, priceless diamonds, and the thrill of escaping the system.

The Louvre heist has become more than just a police investigation. It is now a cultural moment — part mystery, part fantasy — that reflects how the internet turns real-life crime into viral myth.