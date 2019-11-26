Motorola just debuted the new Razr foldable phone recently, but rumours are already circulating about a follow-up in the works. The Samsung Galaxy Fold came out first, but it seems buyers are more interested in the clamshell handset. Even though reports claim that its popularity is only brought about by its nostalgic factor, others believe it is something else. The mobile phone is slated to launch in January next year but leaked patent documents suggest a new version – Razr 2 -- might be already on the way.

Aside from the retro aesthetic offered by its clamshell design, the new Razr's biggest selling point is the display. Consumers have already seen how the constant opening and closing of a foldable phone can damage a flexible display. However, Motorola was able to come up with an innovative hinge mechanism that keeps the screen virtually crease-free. With this already in place, the engineers are evidently crafting something new for the next-generation model.

Dutch tech news outlet Let's Go Digital uncovered the patent documents that detail all the changes coming to the Razr 2, reports Digital Trends. The illustration shows a foldable smartphone with eight sensors in total. These are located on the frame with two on each side and four in total for each section separated by the folding mechanism. The functions were not yet detailed, but it is listed to have over 20 and support 20 gestures.

MOTOROLA RAZR 2 COULD ARRIVE WITH A TOUCH SENSITIVE SIDES pic.twitter.com/3wNhqTi5iI — Mohit Kumar Chandra (@mohitku57583124) November 26, 2019

It is unclear if the system will be similar to what HTC and Google featured on their smartphones with squeezable frames. Moreover, it was not specified if these are physical buttons or capacitive touch points. The latter would prove to be difficult as just holding the phone could activate the sensors. Opening or closing the upper and lower sections could also change its functionality.

The new Motorola Razr emulates the original design of the older handsets and includes a display notch and a chin that houses the fingerprint sensor. The Razr 2, on the other hand, features an under-display biometric sensor. In fact, it's likely that it will come with another fingerprint reader on the exterior, which helps when the handset is closed.