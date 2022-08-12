Motorola launched the Moto Razr 2022 on Thursday, August 11, for the Chinese market. The Lenovo-owned company unveiled the Moto X30 Pro and S30 Pro smartphones at the same launch event.

Following the said event, the newly-launched clamshell flagship phone went on its first sale in China. Now, Motorola has revealed the Razr 2022 smartphone's first sales results.

The company released a poster featuring the handset's impressive first sales results. It took only five minutes for the company to sell a whopping 10,000 units of the Razr 2022 in its first sale, as per a report by Sohu.

For starters, the handset carries a starting price tag of 5,999 Yuan (about £730). Its closest rival is Samsung. The Galaxy Z Flip 4 has a starting price of 8,499 Yuan, which converts roughly to about £1,033. The Razr 2022 could launch in multiple regions in the coming days.

Regrettably, Motorola is still mum on its plan to launch the handset outside the home market.

The device comes in three memory and storage options. You can go for the 8GB RAM+128GB storage model if you're willing to shell out 5,999 Yuan (about £730). The 8GB RAM+256GB storage model will set you back 6,499 Yuan (about £790). The third model carries a steeper price tag of 7,299 Yuan (about £888). For this price, you get the highest-end 12GB RAM+256GB storage model.

The Razr 2022 is set to go on sale in China again on August 16. The device is likely to sell like hot cakes considering that it has a reasonable price tag and boasts excellent specs.

It sports a highly appealing 6.7-inch foldable P-OLED display. This screen delivers an FHD+ resolution. The display also supports an aspect ratio of 20:9 and a 144Hz refresh rate. The side edge houses a fingerprint scanner. It also sports a secondary 2.7-inch G-OLED display.

In the photography department, the phone houses a 50MP main sensor on the back. The rear camera setup also comprises a 13MP sensor. Upfront, the phone features a 32MP shooter for selfies and video calling.

Under the hood, it packs a powerful Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 SoC. Aside from this, the device has LPDDR5 RAM, coupled with UFS 3.1 storage. The Razr 2022 uses a 3,500mAh battery with 33W fast charging to power up the entire system. Lastly, the phone runs Android 12 with MyUI 4.0 on top.