Mario Fernandez Saldana's murder trial began on Monday, August 17, where prosecutors accuse Fernandez Saldana of orchestrating the assassination of Microsoft executive Jared Bridegan.

According to the prosecution, Bridegan was ambushed and shot in 2022 after trying to remove a tyre in the middle of the road. According to the prosecution, the only two people who knew Bridegan's route and schedule were Bridegan's ex-wife, Shanna Gardner, and her current husband, Fernandez Saldana.

Recounting the Assassination

Two people discovered Bridegan's car in the middle of the road near a Florida gated community on the evening of 16 February 16, 2022. The duo initially thought that the driver was simply encountering car troubles but discovered Bridegan in his own pool of blood instead.

Bridegan's then two-year-old daughter, Bexley, was reportedly in the backseat when Bridegan's body was discovered. 'Something happened to my daddy. My daddy's hurt, my daddy's on the ground,' the child said.

According to investigators, Bridegan was struck multiple times along with his car, and that some bullets even narrowly missed his two-year-old daughter.'

Prosecutors Detail Murder-for-Hire Angle

Florida assistant state attorney Christina Stifler opened the trial on Monday, stating that the residential area where Bridegan was found, known as 'Sanctuary,' became a site of the 33-year-old father's execution.

According to prosecutors, Bridegan had just dropped off his twins at the home he shared with his former wife, Shanna Gardner, when he encountered a tyre blocking a dark road. When he stopped to move it, he was allegedly ambushed and shot several times.

When Bridegan didn't come home, his wife, Kirsten Bridegan, called his phone, which was answered by an officer who told her to go to the station. Upon arriving, she discovered that her husband had been shot, and immediately told authorities to look into his ex-wife and Fernandez Saldana

Investigators have alleged that Henry Tenon was the gunman and that he received at least $10,000 in connection with the killing. A tyre recovered from property linked to Fernandez Saldana was reportedly matched to the one used in the ambush, while Tenon's DNA was found on it.

Fernandez Saldana has pleaded not guilty. His defence argues that prosecutors cannot establish that he solicited or intended Bridegan's murder, maintaining that payments made to Tenon related to legitimate work at rental properties.

Ex-Wife Shanna Gardner Faces Separate Trial

Ms. Bridegan took to the stand on Monday as well, stating, 'The only people I knew had a problem with him were those two.'

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The prosecution stated that there was a fierce custody battle over the twins between Mr. Bridegan and his ex-wife, which they allege was the motive behind the crime.

Gardner, Bridegan's former wife, has also been accused of participating in the alleged plot. Prosecutors claim the killing was rooted in a bitter custody dispute following the couple's divorce.

Gardner was arrested in 2023 and charged with first-degree murder, conspiracy to commit first-degree murder, and child endangerment. She has denied the allegations.

Her case will be heard separately from Fernandez Saldana's. Jury selection is currently scheduled to begin on August 31, with her trial expected to follow in September.