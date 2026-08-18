Patrick Theodore Barnett, a 40-year-old Colorado resident, stands accused of first-degree murder after a gruesome domestic tragedy in Lakewood exposed a hidden world of deceit.

Early on a Thursday morning, Barnett placed an emergency call claiming he woke up to find his 37-year-old wife, elementary art teacher Lindsey Barnett, unresponsive and bleeding in their shower with a severe neck gash. However, when first responders arrived at the South Welch Circle residence, the physical layout and blood-spatter evidence completely contradicted his narrative.

Investigators discovered a massive pool of blood soaking the master bedroom mattress, linked directly to the bathroom by a trail that indicated the crime scene had been manipulated.

As authorities processed the harrowing scene, an unexpected phone call from a woman identifying herself as Barnett's romantic partner blew the investigation wide open, shattering his claims of a faithful marriage and revealing an intricate network of lies regarding his domestic status.

During the investigation, as reported by Colorado media outlets, police received a call from a woman claiming to be his girlfriend who requested a welfare check, exposing his alleged double life.

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Husband Reports Finding Deceased Art Teacher Wife

Officers found 37-year-old Lindsey Barnett in the bathroom with a large neck gash and a five-inch knife nearby. Yet the distribution of blood told a different story. A pool of blood soaked the mattress in the main bedroom. A trail led directly to the bathroom, where investigators noted there appeared to be far less blood.

Barnett told detectives he last saw his wife alive between 10pm and 10.30pm on Wednesday night after they argued about dinner. He painted a picture of a strained marriage, explaining they had relationship issues and were sleeping in separate bedrooms. He told police he slept in the basement, while Lindsey slept in the main bedroom. However, he insisted they were working on their marriage and was excited about the prospect of moving back upstairs.

Investigators wrote in the arrest affidavit that he woke up around 5.30am on Thursday and went to check on his wife and their two children, when he claimed to make the discovery. He suggested Lindsey had been suffering from postpartum depression since the birth of their daughter in February, telling officers he was unsure whether she was taking medications. Police noted he was 'audibly sobbing' while recounting the morning, yet there were 'no tears'.

Mistress Requests Police Welfare Check on Boyfriend

As detectives continued to investigate, they received a phone call that altered the inquiry. A woman contacted authorities seeking to request a welfare check for Barnett. She identified herself as his girlfriend, stating she was worried because they had not spoken since 11pm the previous night. This was a wild development for investigators, considering Barnett had explicitly assured police there was no infidelity.

The unidentified mistress told officers she met the 40-year-old online three months prior. According to her account, Barnett had presented a fabricated reality regarding his domestic situation. He told her his wife was severely mentally ill, had spent time in a psychiatric unit, had attempted suicide, and was currently living outside of the home. He also claimed he was divorcing his wife. The girlfriend had no idea Lindsey was still involved in his life.

When confronted with his girlfriend's statements, Barnett's story shifted. He abandoned the claim of a faithful marriage and alleged his wife knew about the extramarital relationship. He claimed she was fine with it, but they simply chose not to tell anyone else.

Suspect Presents Conflicting Explanations for Unexplained Injuries

Investigators catalogued physical injuries on both Barnett and his wife. Lindsey had unexplained bruises scattered across her arms, legs, back, hips, and hands. Her clothing was not blood-soaked, and most of her body was clear of blood. This contradicted the suggestion that she had inflicted a fatal wound.

When officers suggested that Lindsey died in bed and did not make it to the shower, Barnett refused to agree. He repeated that the shower was where he found her, claiming to have no knowledge of what happened in that bedroom.

However, Barnett himself was marked by unexplained injuries. Police observed a wound on his thumb and scratches across his arm and chest, which detectives noted were consistent with defensive wounds. When pressed, the father-of-two offered baffling excuses. He initially claimed he sustained the injuries during a July ultimate frisbee tournament. When detectives questioned that timeline, Barnett suggested it could have been the result of a tournament on the weekend of August 8, before admitting he simply did not know how he got the scratches.

Investigators also spotted dried blood on his neck and behind his ear, for which he had no explanation. Oddly, his hands were clean. This stood out because Barnett initially claimed he moved Lindsey's body to save her life. He later amended his statement to say he only checked for a pulse.

Mother Describes Troubled Marriage and Controlling Behaviour

Lindsey's family provided a starkly different portrait of the victim. Her mother, Donna Ott, told detectives her daughter loved her children and was not suicidal. She was making plans for the upcoming school year, though stressed about returning to teach art at two neighbourhood elementary schools.

Ott described their nearly five-year marriage as 'troubled'. She told detectives her son-in-law had anger issues and was verbally abusive and controlling toward her daughter. Although she specified he had never physically abused her, the emotional strain was evident. Ott recounted how, one night two to four months ago, Lindsey returned to her parents' house alone because she needed to get away from him.

This narrative of a woman actively planning her future clashed heavily with the husband's claims. Detectives continued to build their case on the physical evidence found at the property, relying on the blood trail, defensive wounds, and inconsistencies in Barnett's timeline. The sudden emergence of the secret girlfriend provided context to understand the tension that culminated Thursday morning.

Local Community Mourns Extraordinary Dedication to Students

The loss has rippled through the local education community, where two Jefferson County schools are remembering her passion for teaching. Hutchinson Elementary Principal DeAnn Hoffman addressed the tragedy in a heartfelt letter to parents, ensuring the community that grief support would be readily available.

Hoffman remembered her colleague as having a 'deep passion for teaching art, a sweet soul and an extraordinary dedication to our students'. She noted that Lindsey poured 'her heart into the district art show for both of our school communities'. The principal stated this loss has shaken their entire community, offering deepest sympathies, thoughts, and care to Lindsey's family.

The district has mobilised its mental health team and support staff for the new academic year. Meanwhile, Barnett remains behind bars. He is currently being held without bond on suspicion of first-degree murder. According to authorities, he is due back in court on Thursday to face the physical evidence and consequences of the double life exposed during the investigation.