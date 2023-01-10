Xiaomi is reportedly gearing up to launch a new flagship smartphone soon. In line with this, reliable Industry sources have confirmed to 91mobiles that the Chinese smartphone giant has collaborated with camera company Leica.

To recap, Xiaomi brought the Xiaomi 13 series smartphones into the Chinese market last month. Regrettably, the company hasn't launched the Xiaomi 13 lineup outside China yet.

However, Xiaomi has now confirmed that the recently unveiled smartphones are headed to the global markets soon. The Xiaomi 13 series smartphones will be announced at the MWC (Mobile World Congress) 2023.

The Xiaomi 13 lineup might comprise the standard models, as well as the latest Ultra model, Notably, the Xiaomi 13 Ultra will adopt the newfangled Leica camera technology.

A teaser poster for the Xiaomi 13 series global debut has surfaced online. The poster confirms Xiaomi will showcase "new Xiaomi technology" at the impending MWC 2023.

To those unaware, the MWC 2023 will take place in Barcelona from February 27 to March 2. However, it is still unclear whether the Chinese brand will unveil the Xiaomi 13 and the Xiaomi 13 Pro at the event.

Yet, the aforesaid teaser poster suggests something "new" will break cover at the event. This might turn out to be the long-rumoured Xiaomi 13(S) Ultra.

Past leaks have also indicated that Xiaomi is currently working on a premium flagship dubbed the Xiaomi 13S Ultra. Regrettably, details about the purported Xiaomi 13 Ultra or the Xiaomi 13S Ultra smartphones are few and far between at the moment.

Still, some reports suggest the Ultra models will sport AMOLED displays with QHD+ resolution and a 120Hz/144Hz refresh rate. Moreover, the devices are likely to pack the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor under the hood.

The Xiaomi 13 Ultra or the Xiaomi 13S Ultra might ship with up to 16GB LPDDR5X RAM and offer up to 512GB UFS4.0 storage. The devices could boot Android 13 OS with MIUI 14 skin on top.

In the photography department, the handsets will probably house a Leica-branded camera. The Xiaomi 13 Pro has three Leica-branded rear camera sensors.

However, the Ultra model is likely to feature an improved sensor. Notably, the Pro model has an older camera seen in the Xiaomi 12S Ultra.