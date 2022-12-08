Following the death of a former Chinese leader, Xiaomi refrained from sharing new posts on its Weibo account. However, the tech giant is active on the Chinese microblogging website again.

Xiaomi has officially confirmed the 13 series launch date via a Weibo post. The company also shared a few teaser posters on the social media platform to give us our first glimpse into the design of the Xiaomi 13.

Notably, the Xiaomi 13 series will launch in China on December 11. The launch event will kick off at 7 PM (local time). Aside from unveiling the Xiaomi 13 and Xiaomi 13 Pro, the event will see the debut of a myriad of other products.

Xiaomi will unveil the MIUI 14, Buds 4 TWS earbuds, and Watch S2 smartwatch at the December 11 launch event. The Mini Host desktop PC will also break cover at the same event.

The Xiaomi 13 will adopt the same design as the 13 Pro model. However, the Pro version will be slightly larger than the base model. Now, the official images of the vanilla Xiaomi 13 have popped up on the internet (via GizmoChina).

In these images, the Xiaomi 13 appears to sport a flat AMOLED display. The screen has a punch-hole cutout for the selfie camera. The Pro model's larger display has curved edges.

The rear panel of the Xiaomi 13 features a square-shaped camera module. This is a triple rear camera setup with an LED flash. We can also see the Leica branding on the back.

The Xiaomi 13 has a flat edge and rounded corners. The right spine houses the power button, while the top edge has holes for the microphone. The speakers and an IR blaster could be on the top edge.

The bottom edge of the Xiaomi 13 accommodates the SIM slot. Also, it features a USB-C port, a microphone, as well as a speaker grille.

The Blue-tinted Xiaomi 13 variant is likely to come with a leather back. Likewise, the white, black, and green colour variants are seen sporting a glass back.