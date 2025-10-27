Panic rippled across Chicago this weekend after a low-flying plane emitting a green laser was spotted scanning neighbourhood rooftops around 2 a.m., waking residents and flooding social media with eerie videos.

Clips shared on Instagram and Facebook show a bright green beam sweeping across homes as the aircraft circled low, leaving startled locals asking whether they were witnessing a secret surveillance mission or something far stranger.

The widely circulated Instagram clip showed a slow-moving plane emitting what appears to be a scanning beam across residential areas, with startled voices in the background reacting to the spectacle.

Residents Report 'Scanning Lights'

According to posts on the discussion forum Godlike Productions, the incident reportedly occurred between October 26 and 27.

Several users claimed the plane, possibly a Cessna Grand Caravan with the tail number N126RF, made repeated loops over the city while emitting visible green light downward.

The same thread alleged that the aircraft's registration details were 'restricted or anonymised,' showing no call sign or destination on flight-tracking apps.

One Chicago resident told the forum, 'It looked like a beam searching our yard. At that hour, we weren't sure if it was some surveillance drone or something far worse.'

Another user said their child woke up during the incident and asked if 'someone was watching' them.

Some residents claimed they had contacted the Chicago Police Department's non-emergency hotline.

As of Tuesday, however, the department has not issued an official statement confirming any reports or investigation related to the incident.

Experts Offer Possible Explainations

Aerospace and laser technology experts say green beams emitted by aircraft can be misinterpreted because cameras capture light differently at night.

However, the use of visible lasers in low-altitude flight remains highly unusual.

According to the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA), visible lasers projected into the sky or toward homes can be mistaken for unauthorised surveillance or targeting devices.

The agency warns that pointing a laser at or near aircraft is a federal crime, as it can temporarily blind pilots and endanger passengers.

The FAA recorded more than 12,800 such laser-related incidents across the US in 2024, describing the numbers as 'dangerously high.'

The FAA notes that authorised airborne mapping projects often use LiDAR (Light Detection and Ranging) systems, which emit laser pulses--usually in the near-infrared spectrum--to map terrain and infrastructure.

However, these systems are typically mounted on aircraft flying during daylight hours and are not visible to the human eye.

Official NOAA survey standards confirm that aerial LiDAR missions are usually conducted under controlled daylight conditions, contradicting claims that the Chicago flight could have been a nighttime mapping operation.

Lack of Official Explanation Fuels Speculation

Neither the FAA nor any local or federal agency has so far explained the green-beam aircraft.

A review of the FAA's public statements revealed no advisories or press releases regarding laser use over Chicago on the night of the incident.

The FAA's newsroom currently lists only general guidance for pilots and the public on reporting laser incidents.

Forum users speculated that the flight could have been linked to law-enforcement surveillance or a military test, though no such operation has been confirmed.

Some commenters also suggested that the beam might not have originated from the aircraft itself but from a ground-based source, possibly a high-powered laser being captured from a low altitude.

A user claiming to have contacted a flight-tracking company wrote that 'the tracking plane companies responded to the news station stating they don't use green lasers and they never fly at night; they fly during the day,' according to Godlike Productions.

That response has deepened confusion over whether the incident was a legitimate aerial operation or a viral misinterpretation of unrelated light activity.

Authorities Urge Caution Amid Ongoing Mystery

While the true nature of the Chicago 'laser plane' remains unclear, aviation authorities emphasise the seriousness of projecting lasers into the night sky.

The FAA advises residents who witness similar incidents to record the time, direction, and location, capture video if safe to do so, and file a formal report through its online laser incident portal.

As of now, no federal or local agency has identified the aircraft or confirmed whether the green beam was part of an approved operation.

Until officials clarify what occurred, residents are left uneasy--their sleep disturbed by the haunting glow of a green light cutting across Chicago's skyline in the dead of night.