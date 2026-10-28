Texas detective Aaron Benzick has urged investigators to re-examine the timeline, evidence and tips in the Nancy Guthrie disappearance near Tucson, Arizona.

He recommended bringing fresh eyes to the inquiry, nearly nine months after the 84-year-old vanished, as his advice was not a claim that the active investigation had failed.

Guthrie, the mother of Today co-anchor Savannah Guthrie, was last seen at her Catalina Foothills home on 31 January. Her family reported her missing on 1 February, and authorities believe she was taken against her will. Her whereabouts remain unknown, and no suspect has been publicly identified.

Benzick works in the Crimes Against Persons Unit at the Plano Police Department in Texas. During Brian Entin Investigates, NewsNation correspondent Brian Entin said that sheriff's detectives and FBI agents remained assigned to the investigation into Guthrie's disappearance. Entin questioned when an investigation without a publicly announced breakthrough becomes a cold case.

Nancy Guthrie Detective Calls for Another Look at the Evidence

Benzick argued that the answer depends on what leads investigators still have available to pursue. Public silence might make a case feel stale, he acknowledged, but it does not establish that detective work has stopped. 'But from an investigative point of view, we're not at the cold case stage,' he told Entin.

That did not mean the current approach should go unexamined. Benzick suggested applying methods used in cold-case reviews, including inviting other investigators to assess the material. He spoke of bringing 'different eyes on this case' and getting the information organised, without alleging that detectives had missed a particular clue.

Tips were a particular concern. Benzick referred to potentially 'thousands and thousands' of submissions, alongside physical and digital evidence requiring examination. It was an estimate, not an official count from the task force, and he did not claim its evidence-management practices were inadequate.

Pima County Sheriff Chris Nanos has separately described the scale of that work. In an August update, he said investigators were examining thousands of videos and photographs while continuing to work through tens of thousands of tips. Those numbers show how much material needs attention, not how close the team is to finding Guthrie.

Nancy Guthrie Timeline Becomes Central to Benzick's Advice

Benzick specifically recommended revisiting the month before Guthrie disappeared. He wanted investigators to reconstruct events, compare the timeline against tips and distinguish established facts from assumptions. What has been confirmed, and what merely seems likely?

'I would want to see what the actual facts are that I have in the case,' he said. He also urged detectives to identify open questions and check whether those uncertainties were accounted for. The exercise could test competing explanations without presuming the existing team made mistakes.

His recommendations were made from outside the official investigation. Nothing in the interview established that Benzick had examined the complete case file or been invited to join the task force. Nor was any specific public response to his proposals identified by the sheriff's department or the FBI.

Sheriff Says Nancy Guthrie Investigation Remains Active

Nanos has consistently maintained that Guthrie's case is active. During a 9 October appearance on the Buckmaster Show, he discussed continuing forensic work and the involvement of DNA laboratories. His position does not conflict with reviewing old material, although no adoption of Benzick's recommendations has been announced.

The FBI has released footage showing an armed, masked individual apparently interfering with Guthrie's front-door camera. It has asked the public for help identifying that person, without publicly establishing responsibility for the disappearance. The distinction matters in a case already surrounded by speculation.

Authorities have also warned about unreliable ransom messages. On 29 September, the sheriff's department said a possible ransom text was not credible and cautioned against attempts at extortion. Investigators urged people receiving related communications to report them rather than send money or personal information.

Savannah Guthrie announced on 24 February that her family was offering up to $1 million for information leading to her mother's recovery. That private reward is separate from law enforcement rewards.