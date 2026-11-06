Natalie Harp, the aide once dubbed Donald Trump's 'human printer', was back in the spotlight on Wednesday, 4 November 2026, after footage showed her closely trailing the president as he pumped his fist during a visit to the White House ballroom construction site in Washington.

Trump had invited reporters to watch workers install what he described as the ballroom's final steel beam. The appearance came one day after Democrats won control of both chambers of Congress in the US midterm elections.

Natalie Harp Follows Trump During Ballroom Walk

Independent journalist Aaron Rupar highlighted the moment in a social media post, showing Harp following Trump as he walked away from the construction area. Rupar described the president as pumping his fist 'to no one in particular', drawing attention to the aide's continued presence beside him.

The description reflected Rupar's interpretation of the footage. The brief recording did not establish whom Trump intended to acknowledge or explain Harp's movements.

For Harp, accompanying the president is part of a familiar routine. She serves as his special assistant and executive assistant, regularly appearing alongside him during official engagements and public appearances.

Her proximity to Trump has previously attracted scrutiny, particularly because of her role in managing information delivered directly to the president.

According to CBS News, Harp became known as the 'human printer' during Trump's 2024 presidential campaign because she carried a portable printer to supply him with news reports.

The White House has defended her position and loyalty. In August, spokesman Davis Ingle described Harp as 'one of the most loyal and hardest working aides on President Trump's team'.

Trump's Ballroom Visit Puts Natalie Harp Back in View

At the construction site, Trump's main focus was the building itself. He thanked workers, discussed limestone columns and marble floors, and watched the steel beam being hoisted into position.

He asked reporters to imagine the chandeliers that would eventually hang overhead. Interior Secretary Doug Burgum also thanked the construction crews and described the final beam as a milestone. Workers had signed the steel before it was lifted into place.

'For me, it's relaxing,' Trump said of his interest in White House construction projects, according to remarks delivered during the visit.

He also addressed the renovations after facing questions about his priorities following the elections. Democrats had gained both the House and Senate, leaving his administration facing a different political landscape.

Trump described the planned ballroom as a project for the country rather than a personal indulgence. He said the construction was ahead of schedule and under budget, although those claims were not independently established by the remarks alone.

Harp, meanwhile, remained a visible but largely silent presence in coverage of the visit. Her role often involves handling information for the president, including printed reports and dictated social media posts, according to previous reporting.

That closeness has attracted political criticism. Earlier this year, Democratic senator Jon Ossoff referred to Trump wanting to 'build his ballroom and travel with Natalie.' The remark prompted a public defence of Harp from the White House.