Former White House press secretary Katie Zacharia revisited a photograph of herself with President Donald Trump and aide Natalie Harp aboard Marine One on Monday, 26 October, ten days after leaving her five-day role.

Taken during Trump's 13 October visit to Wasilla, Alaska, the image captured what Zacharia described as 'one of my very favourite moments'.

Her renewed praise came despite the abrupt end of her appointment on 16 October, following criticism of her first press briefing and questions about her professional credentials.

Rather than distancing herself from Trump, Zacharia has continued publicly expressing admiration for the president.

Katie Zacharia Thanks Photographer for Capturing Trump and Natalie Harp

Zacharia thanked The New York Times photographer Doug Mills after revisiting the photograph, which shows Trump seated opposite Zacharia and Harp inside the presidential helicopter.

Both women are pictured smiling towards the president as they sit together during his Alaska visit.

In an Instagram Story reported by The Mirror, Zacharia reportedly wrote, '@NYTMILLS captured one of my very favourite moments. THANK YOU.'

The message expressed appreciation for the photograph, which Mills originally shared on 14 October.

Thank you, @dougmillsnyt, for capturing one of my favorite moments with the best president in history. https://t.co/zxQzC988j8 — Katie Zacharia (@KatieZacharia) October 26, 2026

In a separate X post on 26 October, Zacharia wrote, 'Thank you, @dougmillsnyt, for capturing one of my favourite moments with the best president in history.'

The two messages reflected her continued admiration for Trump following her departure as press secretary.

Mills' photograph was taken on 13 October during Trump's visit to Wasilla, Alaska, where he addressed a campaign rally ahead of the November midterm elections.

At the time, Zacharia had only recently assumed her White House position. She was travelling with Trump and Harp as part of the presidential party.

The photograph had already attracted attention when it first circulated online. However, Zacharia's latest message gave the image renewed significance following her unexpectedly brief tenure.

Her remarks focused on her appreciation of the occasion rather than the controversy surrounding her departure.

Katie Zacharia's Five-Day Tenure Faced Scrutiny Over Press Briefing and Credentials

Trump announced Zacharia's appointment on 9 October, with her first official day as White House press secretary beginning on 12 October.

Her first and only formal briefing took place the following day. The approximately 14-minute appearance drew criticism after she answered questions from only three reporters and appeared uncomfortable at the podium.

Questions about her professional background subsequently added to the scrutiny surrounding her appointment.

Thank you, Mr. President!



No one has been more relentlessly attacked by the media than President Trump, and I remain ruthlessly loyal. 🇺🇸🇺🇸 https://t.co/f2Sp9MQtzB — Katie Zacharia (@KatieZacharia) October 23, 2026

Zacharia, a graduate of Pepperdine University's law school, had previously described herself as a lawyer. However, she confirmed during a Fox News interview with Sean Hannity on 15 October that she had not passed the California bar examination.

According to the Associated Press, Zacharia defended her use of the term, explaining that she had provided legal analysis and undertaken legal work in China.

She also maintained that her White House appointment concerned communications rather than providing legal services.

White House officials confirmed her departure as press secretary on 16 October, ending her tenure after five days.

Although several reports described her removal as a dismissal, a senior administration official said she was expected to transition into another role. No subsequent appointment had been publicly confirmed by 27 October.

Trump publicly suggested that Zacharia reconsider whether the demanding position was right for her, saying he wanted her to be happy rather than face continued media criticism.

President Trump is a kind, wonderful, gracious, thoughtful, enthusiastic, and hardworking man. I wish more Americans appreciated him. No one will ever make America great the way he has and continues to.



It was an honor to work for him. pic.twitter.com/Tp4NizrhE2 — Katie Zacharia (@KatieZacharia) October 17, 2026

Despite the circumstances, Zacharia did not publicly blame the president.

Instead, she praised Trump on X, describing him as a 'kind, wonderful, gracious, thoughtful, enthusiastic' man.

She concluded her message by saying, 'It was an honour to work for him.'

Her latest tribute to Mills' photograph continued that favourable portrayal of her time working alongside Trump.

Natalie Harp Appears in Photo as Zacharia Reaffirms Her Support for Trump

Natalie Harp, Trump's executive assistant and special assistant, appears alongside Katie Zacharia in the Marine One photograph. While Harp has continued working closely with the president, Zacharia's five-day tenure as White House press secretary ended on 16 October.

Zacharia's renewed praise for the photograph reflects her continued support for Trump. In a New York Post opinion column published on 26 October, she described her return to California as temporary and cited Trump's phrase, 'Never quit and always hit back.'

She also defended Trump against media criticism and encouraged support for Republican candidates he had endorsed ahead of the 3 November elections.

Although Zacharia has continued praising Trump publicly, she has not confirmed a new White House appointment.