President Donald Trump showcased his White House ballroom project in Washington on Wednesday, 4 November, following sweeping Republican losses in the US midterm elections.

Body language commentator Judi James claimed his appearance suggested 'inner pain' as reporters questioned him about the results.

Democrats won control of both the House of Representatives and Senate in Tuesday's elections, securing victories in Republican-leaning states including Texas, Kansas and South Carolina. However, Republicans will retain control of Congress until the newly elected lawmakers take office in January 2027.

Trump's first public appearance following the election centred on construction rather than politics. He invited reporters to the ballroom site, praising workers and describing the project as ahead of schedule and under budget.

Donald Trump's 'Builder in Chief' Appearance Draws Scrutiny

Interior Secretary Doug Burgum praised Trump as 'builder-in-chief' during the event, highlighting his involvement in the construction project. The president subsequently spoke about his enthusiasm for building and the changes being made around the White House.

James, however, offered a different interpretation of his appearance. In comments reported by the Mirror, she described Trump as 'Pale-faced and with even paler lips', suggesting his expressions reflected strain following the Republican defeats.

She characterised his presentation as his 'signature boastful, hyperbolic style', arguing that discussing construction allowed him to remain on familiar ground.

Despite that confident delivery, James claimed his eyes appeared like 'virtual slits of exhaustion', while his facial movements resembled 'micro-winces of inner pain'.

She also interpreted his jaw movements, vocal pauses and hoarse voice as possible signs of tension.

Such observations remain subjective. Facial expressions and gestures alone cannot establish someone's emotional or physical condition, and James's assessment does not independently confirm Trump's state of mind.

Donald Trump Addresses Midterm Losses and Democratic Control

The conversation eventually shifted towards the election, with reporters questioning Trump about Republican defeats and the impact of the war with Iran.

Asked whether the military campaign justified losing the Senate, Trump defended his decision, arguing that preventing Iran from obtaining nuclear weapons remained essential.

He also rejected suggestions that he should have campaigned differently, claiming Republicans would have performed better had his name appeared on the ballot.

Addressing the prospect of working with Democrats, Trump said, 'I'll get along probably with the Democrats, unless they want to be destructive.'

He added, 'But I have the power of the veto.' James interpreted his delivery as increasingly subdued. She said his tone became quieter when discussing the election and described a 'dying fall' as his voice dropped towards the end of a statement.

She also highlighted his repeated adjustments to his jacket, interpreting the movements as possible signs of discomfort.

Trump's remarks, however, provide a clearer record of his public response than conclusions drawn from his gestures. Democrats captured seven Republican-held Senate seats alongside winning the House, fundamentally changing the political landscape awaiting Trump in January.

Their incoming majorities could complicate his legislative agenda and increase congressional scrutiny of his administration. His veto power will remain an important negotiating tool, although it cannot prevent congressional investigations.

For now, Republicans retain control of Congress. The balance will shift when the new lawmakers take office in January 2027.