A photograph reportedly showing Donald Trump's aide, Natalie Harp, carrying a large black bag off Air Force One in Memphis has prompted diaper jokes online.

The image was linked to the president's Monday, 26 October, journey to a Mississippi campaign rally, days before the US midterm elections. No evidence has established what the bag contained or supported the insinuations about Trump's health.

The attention came as Trump visited Corinth, Mississippi, to campaign for Republican Senator Cindy Hyde-Smith ahead of the 3 November elections.

Hyde-Smith faces Democrat Scott Colom in a contest that has drawn unusual attention in the traditionally Republican state. Their election, rather than an aide's luggage, was the purpose of the trip.

Natalie Harp's Air Force One Bag Draws Online Jokes

According to The Mirror, Harp was photographed descending the aircraft steps at Memphis's Frederick W. Smith International Airport.

She wore a plum-coloured coat, black jumper and beige heels, with an oversized black overnight bag in her hand. The report described comments posted after the picture was shared on X.

'That's a ludicrously capacious bag,' one user wrote, according to the report. Another joked, 'Diapers... it's a diaper bag.' A third added, 'Must be going through a lot of diapers.'

Other responses continued the same theme, with one user writing, 'One guy carries the football and she brings the diaper bag.'

The remarks were mocking speculation rather than eyewitness evidence. The original posts, their authors and their engagement figures have not been independently verified.

There is no public confirmation of what Harp was carrying. The photograph's original timestamp also requires confirmation, although the report places it alongside Trump's Mississippi trip. A bag photographed during presidential travel reveals nothing, by itself, about a passenger's health or private medical needs.

The election setting offers a less fanciful explanation for Harp's presence. Trump addressed supporters in Corinth on 26 October, saying he wanted to ensure Hyde-Smith's victory. An Associated Press report described his appearance as part of a final campaign push in several states before polling day.

An Earlier Natalie Harp 'Diaper Bag' Image Was Altered

The latest jokes have a relevant precedent. In July, a separate image circulated online purporting to show Harp carrying a handbag filled with white objects, which some users identified as adult diapers. Fact-checkers established that the picture had been manipulated.

Snopes traced the genuine photograph to 16 April 2024 outside Manhattan Criminal Court. It showed Harp alongside another Trump aide, Margo Martin, who was actually holding the handbag. The contents were unidentified. The edited version falsely placed the bag in Harp's hand and inserted a uniformed man carrying a briefcase.

That debunking applies to the July picture, not automatically to the newer Air Force One image. Nor does the authenticity of any separate photograph establish what a bag contains. Conflating the two images would give an old falsehood fresh credibility.

Natalie Harp's White House Role Is Officially Documented

The White House's July 2026 personnel report lists Harp as 'Special Assistant to the President and Executive Assistant to the President'. It does not identify her as a medical carer, and the report contains no description of her luggage. Her presence with the presidential party is consistent with her position as a senior aide.

The White House has addressed other questions about Trump's health, but those statements concern different matters. In July 2025, officials said examinations identified chronic venous insufficiency after swelling in his legs. They attributed bruising on his hand to frequent handshakes and aspirin use.

In March 2026, presidential physician Dr Sean Barbabella also described redness on Trump's neck as a reaction to a prescribed 'preventative skin treatment'. He did not specify the condition being treated. None of those disclosures provides evidence for the diaper rumour.

The report did not include a response from Harp about the bag. The original photograph's timestamp and the first X post remain unverified.