Reporters in Washington said on Wednesday, 4 November 2026, that a woman had begun answering calls to President Donald Trump's personal mobile phone.

The Independent's White House correspondent Andrew Feinberg identified executive assistant Natalie Harp as the apparent call screener, but her involvement remains unconfirmed.

The accounts emerged around the 3 November midterm elections, when Democrats won control of both chambers of Congress.

Their new majorities will take office in January 2027. However, the reported change in Trump's phone arrangements was evident before polling day, rather than following the Republican defeats.

Reporters Describe Changes to Trump's Phone Access

NewsNation White House correspondent Kellie Meyer said Trump had previously answered her calls himself. On Monday, 2 November, she instead reached an unidentified woman.

'President Trump has a woman screening his calls,' Meyer wrote in a post on X the following Wednesday.

'I called Monday and a woman answered asking who this is. He couldn't talk,' she added.

Meyer also pointed to a similar encounter involving Politico's Dasha Burns, who called Trump during a live election-night broadcast.

'Let's do it, let's try and call the president,' Burns told colleagues before dialling his number.

Something I noticed in the last 36 hours.



President Trump has a woman screening his calls. Previously he would just answer himself.



I called Monday and a woman answered asking who this is. He couldn't talk.



And same thing happened in this live stream with Politico's… https://t.co/Knf7fYOYv7 — Kellie Meyer (@KellieMeyerNews) November 4, 2026

A woman answered and asked, 'Hi, may I ask who's calling?' After Burns identified herself, the woman said, 'One moment, please,' and connected her to Trump.

That distinction matters. The call was screened, but Burns still interviewed the president. Nothing in the exchange established that the woman was preventing journalists from speaking to him.

Feinberg separately claimed on X that 'Natalie Harp is screening @realDonaldTrump's phone calls.' The Independent subsequently reported that several journalists had reached a woman when calling Trump's number. Its own staff described a similar encounter on election night.

The newspaper said the woman's voice appeared to resemble Harp's in a recording of her 2020 Republican National Convention speech. A voice comparison alone does not establish her identity.

Natalie Harp's Role Remains Unconfirmed

Harp's official titles are special assistant and executive assistant to the president. She is frequently seen accompanying Trump and has been nicknamed the 'human printer' for supplying him with printed news articles and messages.

CBS News has also reported that Trump dictates Truth Social posts for Harp to type and publish. Those duties place her close to the president's day-to-day communications, but they do not prove she screens his calls.

One sign of how badly things are going at the White House right now?



Natalie Harp is screening @realDonaldTrump's phone calls. — Andrew Feinberg (@AndrewFeinberg) November 4, 2026

The latest accounts raise questions about whether Harp has taken on that task. The White House has not publicly confirmed such an assignment, and no evidence establishes whether the arrangement is permanent.

During the call with Burns, Trump attributed Republican losses partly to his absence from the ballot.

'I wasn't on the ballot,' he said, arguing that his party would have performed better if he had been running.

Burns reminded him that he had urged supporters to vote as though he were standing. Trump responded: 'But they didn't agree, and they didn't like the candidates in most cases.'

He said he watched the results 'with great interest' and 'learned from it'. Despite the losses, Trump also said he intended to work with Democrats to 'make sure things go well for our country'.