White House aide Natalie Harp has attracted renewed online mockery over footage showing her carrying a large bag while accompanying US President Donald Trump towards Marine One. Social media users revived jokes describing the accessory as a 'diaper bag', although there is no evidence establishing its contents or purpose.

Harp, 35, serves as special assistant to the president and executive assistant to the president, according to official White House records. Her frequent appearances alongside Trump, 80, have made her a recognisable figure during presidential travel.

The footage discussed online shows Harp wearing a long white coat while walking with other members of Trump's entourage. She carries a large bag, but the images provide no reliable indication of its weight or contents.

The latest discussion follows earlier social media commentary mocking the bags Harp has carried while accompanying the president.

Natalie Harp's Bag Draws Fresh Online Jokes

Several social media commenters questioned the size of Harp's bag and whether she appeared to be struggling with its weight. Others revived the mocking nickname previously associated with accessories she has carried near Trump.

Some users also speculated about whether another member of the president's team had taken responsibility for carrying a larger bag.

First Lady Natalie Harp is traveling with Trump once again today#TravelWithNatalie pic.twitter.com/sSAsCC19IX — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) October 30, 2026

However, such observations remain subjective. The footage does not establish whether Harp was carrying a particularly heavy item or whether the bag served any specific purpose.

The 'diaper bag' nickname is an insult used by some online critics, not an established description. There is no verified evidence connecting the accessory to any medical condition or personal healthcare requirement involving Trump.

Harp's regular appearances carrying luggage have previously generated similar reactions. Photographs of the aide with a large black bag near Marine One in September also prompted online remarks about its supposed purpose.

Her clothing and frequent presence near the president have attracted further commentary. Nevertheless, those observations offer little insight into her official responsibilities or the materials she carries during presidential movements.

The attention also extended beyond Harp's accessories.

Some users questioned why Trump and his entourage walked across the grass rather than using a nearby paved walkway towards Marine One.

The discussion included references to a White House helicopter landing pad project, which Trump previously estimated at approximately $5 million to $6 million (£3.73 million to £4.48 million). Reuters reported that Lockheed Martin confirmed a financial contribution towards the project.

Trump said the improvements were intended to protect the White House South Lawn from damage caused by newer presidential helicopters.

However, the footage does not establish why Trump and his accompanying staff chose their particular walking route. Suggestions that the president deliberately avoided reporters remain unsubstantiated.

Natalie Harp's Close Access to Trump Has Faced Earlier Scrutiny

Harp's prominent position within Trump's team has attracted attention beyond the latest footage.

Before joining Trump's political operation, she worked at One America News Network and became known for her enthusiastic public support of the president.

Her work has included providing Trump with printed news reports and other information, earning her the informal nickname 'human printer'.

On 20 August 2026, The Daily Beast published two letters it said Harp had written to Trump in 2023. The publication reported that author Michael Wolff obtained copies of the correspondence.

One passage reportedly described Trump as her 'Guardian and Protector in this life'. Another expressed concern about disappointing him and a desire to maintain their personal connection.

IBTimes UK has not independently authenticated the letters or established their provenance.

The White House defended Harp following the reporting. Spokesman Davis Ingle described her as one of Trump's most loyal and hardworking aides while criticising the media coverage surrounding her.

The reported correspondence attracted attention to Harp's access to the president, although it does not establish misconduct or an improper relationship.

Her official position helps explain why she regularly accompanies Trump during presidential movements. It does not, however, establish what she carries on those occasions.

The latest footage has renewed discussion about Harp's presence alongside the president, but the central question remains unanswered. Neither the contents nor the purpose of the bag has been independently established.