Feet - the underrated and overlooked heroes of our everyday lives. Do you realize that your feet are your primary mode of transportation? Running, walking, dancing or even swimming, your feet are the silent soldiers that help you fight your battles.

On today's I love my feet day, take time to appreciate how valuable they are and be more mindful in practising good foot care. Spoil these good ol' reliable ones every once in a while!

Here are some of the best spas you can try out to pamper your feet:

Chewton Glen, Hampshire

Chewton Glen first opened its spa in 1990 and has been committed to ensuring wellness ever since. They have a tremendous amount of space and house pools, treatment rooms, and a gym that overlooks the stream that runs through the border between Hampshire and Dorset.

They have a wide assortment of treatment options on their menu to focus on personalised service to suit your needs. They also have a rotating series of wellness experts available throughout the year and give special treehouse treatments offered on the terrace of your room with a view.

Address: Chewton Glen, Christchurch Road, New Milton, Hampshire BH25 6QS

Calcot Manor and Spa, Gloucestershire

This place is both comforting and invigorating. Their spa is even highlighted to be one of the most consistently excellent ones in the country. The Calcot Manor and Spa offers an indoor heated pool with a view of the Laurie Lee fields and aromatherapy packages where you can raise your feet up and enjoy holistic healing treatment while settling in for a nap.

If you prefer to get a little bit of exercise before going for the spa treatment, they have 220 acres of countryside to explore. You can also borrow bicycles if you're interested in seeing more of the manor and turning your spacation into a little excursion.

Address: Calcot Manor & spa, Near Tetbury, Gloucestershire

Soho Farmhouse, Oxfordshire

Soho House has a homey rough-around-the-edges look to create a wholesome and welcoming feel. Their spa is a beautiful boathouse with an indoor-outdoor pool, steam room and sauna. Soho's therapy rooms are also gloriously designed brick walls with white-painted tongue and groove, perfect for that vintage feel.

Their Sleepy Cow Body Treatment has an incredible foot massage that uses a mix of lavender, lemon and myrtle (a natural sedative). The treatment expertly relieves tension in the spine and comes with deep cranial pressure work to ensure relaxation. They also offer pristine pedicures, rustic bathtub rituals and mud rasuls for cleansing and exfoliation.

Address: Soho Farmhouse, 1 Tracey Farm Cottages, Great Tew, Chipping Norton, Cotswolds