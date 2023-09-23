Following weeks of turmoil and uncertainty, Spain's women's national football team took to the pitch to face Sweden in the UEFA Nations League on Friday. The reigning world champions won the thrilling match 3-2, in what is their first outing since winning the Women's World Cup in August. It is also their first competitive match since the sexual assault scandal exploded at the World Cup final.

Just hours before kickoff, it was unclear if Spain will even play in light of a boycott that was announced by the players last Friday. At least 20 out of the 23-player squad that was called up by new manager Montse Tome had signed the declaration that they wish to remain on strike despite the sacking of former manager Jorge Vilda and the forced resignation of Royal Spanish Federation (RFEF) president Luis Rubiales.

However, the Spanish players eventually travelled to Gothenburg to face Sweden, and the opposing team's players showed their support to their counterparts by standing with them as they held up a banner that read: "#SeAcabo (It'sOver) Our fight is the global fight."

The same slogan was also seen on wristbands worn by the Spanish players.

The phrase has gained popularity in recent weeks, and it is seen as the Spanish version of the #MeToo movement that has exploded in many parts of the world. The home fans also applauded the Spanish players as they took to the field in Gothenburg.

It was earlier believed that the match might need to be cancelled in light of the strike, but the Spanish government as well as the RFEF literally left the players with no choice but to show up. If the girls refused to be called up, they were facing legal repercussions that included fines as well as lengthy bans both from international and club football. For an athlete's short career, any ban could prove to be devastating.

The Spanish players had been very vocal about having been "forced" to play, but that did not stop them from showing their best form on the pitch.

Spain clinches victory at the last minute

The World Cup winners dominated 68 per cent of possession, but it was the home team that scored first via Magdalena Eriksson in the 23rd minute. The former Chelsea FC centre-back was making her 100th appearance for Sweden, and she marked the milestone by giving her team the early goal.

Then, Athenea del Castillo, who is one of the few players not on strike, equalised for Spain before the end of the first half. Spain then took the lead in the 77th minute thanks to a smoldering strike by Eva Navarro, but their celebrations were short-lived when Arsenal midfielder Lina Hurtig found an equaliser for Sweden just five minutes later

It looked like the match was going to end in a draw until Mariona Caldentey scored a late injury time penalty for Spain after Amanda Ilestedt brought down Amaiur Sarriegi inside the penalty area.

Spain claims victory despite recent issues

It was a good start for Spain's Nations League campaign and they will be hoping to maintain the same when they face Switzerland on Tuesday. They are aiming to advance to the finals tournament next year as well as qualify for the 2024 Olympics in Paris.

Spain are favourites to do well after winning the Women's World Cup last month, but it is an amazing feat that they are able to keep their form despite the scandal that broke out after Rubiales kissed forward Jenni Hermoso without her consent at the awarding ceremony in Sydney.

The incident has since led to Rubiales' resignation as well as a police investigation into the matter. FIFA had earlier suspended Rubiales before he finally gave in to the pressure to resign. Controversial manager Jorge Vilda was also sacked a full year after players first staged a mutiny against him in September 2022. He has been replaced by Tome, his former assistant, but it is understood that the players are not happy with the appointment due to her close relationship with both Vilda and Rubiales.

The players were convinced to play this week following promises of more changes, and it remains to be seen if reports are true that Tome will also be replaced after the current international break.