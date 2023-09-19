Just days after news broke that four Real Madrid players were arrested and questioned by police over allegedly spreading videos with sexual content without consent, a second victim has reportedly come forward.

Last week, Los Blancos confirmed in a statement that three Team C players and one who plays for Real Madrid Castilla have been questioned by the Spanish Civil Guard. The statement read: "Real Madrid wishes to announce that it has learned that a Castilla player and three Real Madrid C players have made statements to the Civil Guard in relation to a complaint about the alleged broadcasting of a private video via WhatsApp. When the club has detailed knowledge of the facts, we will take the appropriate measures."

Various news outlets have claimed that the mother of a minor girl filed a legal complaint against the four players. As confirmed by the club, three of the accused are with youth teams in the academy and one is already playing for Team B also known as Real Madrid Castilla.

The players were reportedly "arrested" at the club's facilities located at Real Madrid City in Valdebebas. They were questioned by the authorities and were later released. It is unclear if formal charges have been made against them, but now another person has come forward with the same complaint.

According to Spanish publication El Mundo, the first accuser was a minor and it was her mother who brought the matter to the attention of the authorities in Gran Canaria. Now, the second accuser, who also appeared in the video, is an adult. However, she claims that she and the minor did not consent to being filmed and for the video to be shared. As confirmed by the Real Madrid statement, the accuser claims that the video was supposedly passed around via popular messaging app WhatsApp.

The woman says that the players knew that the other complainant was a minor, and that she had argued with them about the recording. The investigation is still underway, and it is not clear how far the video has reached and if members of the first-team squad were also involved.

The "sex tape" was supposedly filmed and shared by the players, but it is unclear how all four footballers were involved and how many of them were actually in the video itself. It is only clear that the two complainants were in the video.

Neither the club nor the police have named the players involved. The names of the complainants have also been withheld thus far. It is only known that the first girl is 16 years old and the other is an adult.

The initial complaint was filed in Mogan, in the southern area of Gran Canaria, on September 6, and the players were only arrested and questioned on Thursday, September 14. There is also no information as to when the alleged video was supposedly filmed and where.

Apart from being questioned, data from the mobile phones of the four footballers were also seized. The case is ongoing and it has not been revealed if any evidence was found in the players' possession.

The complainant reportedly said that while the acts that were filmed may have been consensual, the recording of the video was done without consent. Furthermore, the further distribution of the said video was also done without the consent of the complainants.

This is a developing story and it remains to be seen how the case will progress and how the club will take action. The controversy exploded at the heels of the sexual assault controversy surrounding former Royal Spanish Football Federation (RFEF) president Luis Rubiales, who was forced to resign after being accused of kissing Spain forward Jenni Rubiales on the mouth without her consent after the Women's World Cup final.