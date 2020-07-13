Naya Rivera has been missing for five days since her disappearance on Wednesday. Meanwhile, the search and recovery effort at Lake Piru continues but the authorities have found no trace of the actress yet.

The actress went missing last week after a boat ride with her son Josey Dorsey. While Josey was found unharmed, floating alone on the boat, Naya Rivera is feared to have drowned in a tragic accident. Since the day of her disappearance, Ventura County Sheriff along with multiple teams of professional search and rescue personnel are searching the lake and nearby areas.

After finding no answers, the sheriff department has forced to widen their search. As boat crews continue to scan the lake, the authorities also checked for cabins and outbuildings surrounding the areas. Unfortunately, nothing was found there.

The authorities have now acquired a picture of the mother-son duo that was taken just 90 minutes before the "Sorry" hitmaker disappeared at the lake, according to Us Weekly. The picture was sent to a family member reportedly showing the boy on the boat at a cove. It was hoped that the picture will help the crew anchor their search to a specific location, but it seems otherwise.

"We did send our dive members to those two locations and searched those extensively," Robert Inglis of the Ventura County Sheriff's Office Search & Rescue Team told the abovementioned publication. He added that in a lot of cases there are witnesses "who see someone jumping off a boat so we know which area to search and we can find the body more quickly. In this case, it really could be the whole lake. There are a lot of coves that have to be searched for."

The said photo was taken two hours before the boy was discovered alone on the rented boat.

In addition, Rivera's father Sgt. George King appeared at Lake Piru during the Sunday search for his daughter. Speaking with People, he gave out plenty of details about the investigation. He explained that there is "no evidence to say she left the water" and believed that it is the case of "tragic drowning." He went on to explain how the complicated conditions at the lake have slowed down the search, but the police intend to continue to search the area "at least through Tuesday."

"Tuesday's sort of the projected date that we're discussing, and we're going to continue doing what we have been doing," King told.

Rivera's disappearance has left her family and friends in despair, who are desperate for answers.

The American actress's co-star and friend Heather Morris is pleading the police to allow them to carry out their own search and rescue mission. In a response to Ventura County Sheriff's tweet on Sunday, Morris announced her plans of organising a small search and rescue mission for Rivera, who she calls her close friend.

"My name is Heather Morris, I'm Nayas close friend and co-worker, and I'm trying to conduct an on foot search and rescue mission along with a small group of friends at Lake Piru. I understand your team is doing EVERYTHING in their power, but we are feeling helpless, powerless and," Morris wrote on her Twitter.

As for the investigators, they have warned people about the lake's difficult conditions and have pleaded them to let the police handle the work.