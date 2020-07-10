"Glee" star Naya Rivera went missing on Wednesday after a boat ride with her son at Lake Piru, Southern California. While the rescue mission and search are underway, the authorities have found no trace of the 33-year-old actress so far. Investigators believe that she may have accidentally drowned in the lake.

Naya's mother Yolanda Rivera is "frightened" and asking loved ones to pray for her daughter. Speaking with Us Weekly, a source said that the family had a "prayer service" for the actress who disappeared after her trip to the river on a rented boat. "Naya's mother is frightened and concerned and has reached out to loved ones late [Wednesday night] to pray for Naya's return," the source said.

Naya's mother and family are despairing over her mysterious disappearance. As police continue to search for the actress, her friends and co-stars are desperately waiting for answers. They are asking fans to pray for her. The American actress was known for her role as Santana Lopez, a high school cheerleader on Fox's popular series "Glee."

According to People, Demi Lovato and Heather Morris who worked with the "Sorry" hitmaker on "Glee" posted messages on their official Instagram accounts.

"We need all the prayers we can get to bring our Naya back home to us. We need your love and light," Morris wrote on her Instagram story.

Meanwhile, Lovato, who appeared for a small story arc as Lopez's love interest on the series, also posted an Instagram story saying, "Please pray for @nayarivera to be found safe and sound," on a photo of a lit candle.

Other co-stars like Harry Shum Kr. And Iqbal Theba said that they are "praying" for Naya.

"Oh God... mercy... please... Actress Naya Rivera, known for 'Glee' missing and may have drowned after going boating on Lake Piru," Theba posted on Twitter.

On Thursday, Ventura County Sheriff posted an update on its Twitter account informing that the search mission has now transitioned into a recovery mission. Despite a thorough search of the "entire shoreline and surface of the lake," Rivera was not found.

The search for the actress began on Wednesday afternoon, three hours after her son Josey Hollis was found floating on the boat, alone. He informed the police that the pair were swimming in the lake, but his mother never returned to the boat.

A source close to Rivera told People that "nobody has heard anything." Everybody is reportedly waiting and "trying to figure out exactly what happened."

The source had apparently met the model and singer a few weeks ago and she reportedly appeared "happy, busy ... just kind of living life." The insider went on to reveal that over the years her focus had shifted from her career to being a mom to Josey.

"Her working less isn't because she doesn't want to work, but she's a mom. Her son comes first. That's apparent in everything she's posted and done. Everything is about her son," the source revealed.

Meanwhile, Josey, who was discovered on the boat wearing a life vest, was unharmed.