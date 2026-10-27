Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has suggested US President Donald Trump could launch further military action against Iran if Netanyahu wins Israel's election on Tuesday, 27 October 2026.

His remarks, made on Sunday, have placed their wartime alliance at the centre of a closely contested vote.

The election is Israel's first since the Hamas-led attacks of 7 October 2023.

Netanyahu, who has served a combined 19 years as prime minister, faces growing demands for accountability over security failures and subsequent military campaigns.

Netanyahu Makes Trump's Iran Plans an Election Issue

Netanyahu has centred his re-election campaign on his wartime leadership and relationship with Trump, who first endorsed him on 18 October.

The United States and Israel launched joint strikes against Iran in February 2026, following a separate 12-day aerial campaign against Iranian nuclear sites in 2025.

During a televised appearance on Sunday, Netanyahu claimed Trump was prepared to take further action against Iran if he remained prime minister, according to Reuters.

Trump reinforced his endorsement through a social media post urging Israelis to vote for Netanyahu, suggesting the two leaders needed to 'finish the job' they had started.

Netanyahu’s final pitch to voters before the election is that Trump is ready to restart the Iran war with him and ONLY him. This comes after Israeli officials called him treasonous for attempting to attack Iran unprovoked this week. pic.twitter.com/j7PMUljotK — CUBS WORLD (@CubsWorld80) October 26, 2026

However, the White House said the United States would not launch another attack against Iran before the American midterm elections on 3 November.

White House Deputy Press Secretary Anna Kelly confirmed that position while indicating Washington would maintain its blockade against Iran. The administration has not publicly confirmed any commitment to renewed military operations after the elections.

Netanyahu's principal challenger, former military chief Gadi Eisenkot, rejected the suggestion that cooperation with Washington depended on Netanyahu remaining in power.

Eisenkot accused the prime minister of using fear and misleading claims to influence voters. He also expressed confidence that Trump would work with whichever Israeli leader emerged victorious.

Despite their political differences, both candidates maintain firm positions on Iran. Eisenkot says the next government must prevent Tehran from acquiring nuclear weapons, through military action or a US-backed diplomatic agreement.

Iran has consistently denied accusations by the United States and its allies that it seeks to develop nuclear weapons.

Netanyahu Faces a 7 October Reckoning Beyond Iran

The election also represents a crucial test of Netanyahu's leadership following the attacks that killed around 1,200 people and saw another 251 taken hostage.

Israel's subsequent military offensive devastated much of Gaza. According to Gaza health authorities, more than 74,000 Palestinians have been killed in Israeli attacks, while the prolonged conflict has strained Israel's international relations.

For Netanyahu's critics, the election offers an opportunity to demand answers about the security failures preceding the attacks.

Mali Hajaj, an Education Ministry employee supporting Eisenkot, described a national inquiry as essential to Israel's recovery.

Another voter, Lisa Tortor, expressed hope that Netanyahu would leave office, arguing that a new government could begin repairing Israel's international reputation.

However, the prime minister retains loyal supporters who defend his handling of the conflict.

Nof Gabay, an 18-year-old Likud voter, described Netanyahu as 'the right man for the state of Israel' and praised his wartime leadership.

Netanyahu is also standing trial on charges of bribery, fraud and breach of trust, which he denies. His political troubles have prompted some disillusioned voters in traditional Likud strongholds to campaign against him.

On election day, Eisenkot visited Kibbutz Nir Oz, one of the communities attacked in October 2023, and called for a change in leadership.

Early voting figures indicated considerable public engagement. Israel's Central Elections Committee reported that 16.7 per cent of eligible voters cast ballots within the first three hours, the highest early turnout since 1981.

Coalition Arithmetic Could Decide Netanyahu's Political Future

Despite Trump's endorsement, Netanyahu faces a closely contested election, with opinion polls suggesting neither his Likud-led bloc nor Gadi Eisenkot's opposition alliance has a clear majority in Israel's 120-seat parliament.

Netanyahu may again need the support of far-right leaders Itamar Ben-Gvir and Bezalel Smotrich, who were sanctioned by five Western countries in 2025 over incitement to violence against Palestinians.

Eisenkot opposes both leaders and has condemned Jewish settler violence in the occupied West Bank. However, he also rejects a two-state solution, highlighting similarities between the rivals' positions.

Turnout among Arab citizens could prove decisive. Although Eisenkot has ruled out forming a coalition with Arab parties, they could support a minority government.

Polling stations are scheduled to close at 10pm local time on Tuesday. If neither bloc secures a governing majority, Netanyahu could remain caretaker prime minister until another election.

The result will determine whether Netanyahu retains power and can continue leveraging his relationship with Trump. However, his suggestion that Washington could launch further strikes against Iran remains an unconfirmed US commitment.