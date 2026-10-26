President Donald Trump is reportedly considering major new strikes against Iran after the 3 November midterm elections.

US forces could begin operations within 96 hours of receiving his order, two American officials told CNN on 26 October. The Pentagon has prepared potential targets across Iran, although Trump has not authorised another offensive.

The report follows months of fighting and renewed uncertainty over Washington's next move. Trump previously delayed further attacks, declaring on 8 October that the United States would not strike Iran before the midterms. Military preparations have nevertheless continued, leaving the president with options for a rapid escalation.

Trump's Iran Strike Plans Could Target Energy and Nuclear Facilities

American military forces are already positioned across the Middle East to carry out a substantial new campaign, according to CNN's sources.

US Central Command and the Pentagon have reportedly assembled an extensive target list covering Iranian energy infrastructure, military installations and nuclear facilities.

The proposed operation would extend beyond earlier strikes against radar systems, missile launchers and other equipment that Iranian forces could replace.

'It will be a big effort,' one US official told CNN.

The planning reflects concerns that previous attacks have failed to achieve lasting results against Iran's military capabilities.

Officials also acknowledge that Iranian forces have become more familiar with American tactics, potentially complicating another offensive.

Some officials familiar with the discussions believe Trump could authorise strikes before the year's end, with the period following the midterms considered more likely.

Yet there is no confirmed timetable. The president has previously approached military action before reversing course.

Why Trump's Iran Decision Could Follow the Midterm Elections

The timing carries political and economic consequences for Washington.

Disruption around the Strait of Hormuz, a crucial shipping route for Gulf oil and gas, has contributed to rising international energy costs.

Higher petrol and diesel prices have increased pressure on American households ahead of the elections, while Republicans face questions about the administration's handling of the conflict.

One official described the situation around the strait as 'untenable', suggesting prolonged disruption could strengthen arguments for military action.

The White House declined to comment on CNN's report.

A senior Pentagon official defended the military's planning responsibilities.

'The Department is a planning organization, and its job is to develop and execute military options ordered by the President,' the official told CNN.

The statement confirms the department's role but does not establish that Trump has approved the proposed attacks.

Israel Presses Trump Over Joint Iran Strikes

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahuhas also reportedly pushed for renewed attacks, although Washington has urged restraint until American forces are ready.

'Netanyahu really wanted and tried to convince Trump for a joint attack in Iran before the elections, and Trump did not give a green light,' an Israeli security source told CNN.

Netanyahu's office disputed that account, calling it 'fake news.'

The prospect of further strikes raises concerns about retaliation against American personnel and facilities across the Middle East.

US intelligence assessments reportedly indicate Iran and Houthi forces are preparing for possible renewed hostilities.

Whether those preparations lead to another offensive remains Trump's decision.