A new Netflix documentary has aired a sworn witness affidavit alleging that Sean 'Diddy' Combs sexually assaulted singer Aubrey O'Day in 2005, an accusation the former Danity Kane star says she learned about for the first time while cameras were rolling.

The four-part series, titled Sean Combs: The Reckoning, released on 2 December 2025, shows O'Day reading the affidavit aloud.

According to the document, a witness claims she walked in on O'Day 'sprawled out on a leather couch, looking very inebriated,' unclothed from the waist down, while Combs and another man allegedly assaulted her. The witness reportedly told lawyers she was '100 per cent certain' the woman she saw was O'Day.

O'Day Says She Has No Memory of Alleged Incident

O'Day, now 41, told filmmakers she has no recollection of the alleged assault. She disputed the characterisation that she was heavily intoxicated, stating she 'did not drink like that at all,' according to Yahoo News.

When asked directly whether what the affidavit described constituted rape, O'Day responded with evident distress: 'I don't even know if I was raped, and I don't want to know.'

She revealed she had confronted the woman who submitted the affidavit, who maintained certainty about what she witnessed. O'Day said she remains deeply troubled by the implications but explained she avoided speaking publicly earlier because she feared her story might inadvertently undermine other accusers.

Documentary Revisits Earlier Allegations

Beyond the affidavit, the series revisits claims O'Day has made previously about her time with the girl group Danity Kane. She alleges Combs sent her sexually explicit emails, including photographs, which she interpreted as coercive sexual advances.

O'Day told filmmakers she believes her dismissal from the group around 2008 was connected to her refusal to 'participate sexually.'

The Guardian reports that the documentary places these assertions within a broader pattern of accusations against Combs, featuring testimonies from former collaborators and references to multiple ongoing civil lawsuits.

Combs Denounces Documentary as 'Shameful Hit Piece'

Combs's representatives have responded with fierce criticism. A spokesperson described the Netflix project as a 'shameful hit piece,' claiming it used 'stolen footage that was never authorised for release.'

According to statements from his camp, the documentary includes private recordings and pre-indictment material originally intended for a personal documentary Combs had been compiling since he was 19.

His lawyers reportedly sent a cease-and-desist letter to Netflix, arguing the series violated his privacy and legal rights. The legal team also criticised Netflix's decision to involve Curtis '50 Cent' Jackson, a longtime rival of Combs, as executive producer, calling it a 'vindictive response' aimed at character assassination rather than balanced journalism.

Combs continues to deny the allegations against him.

Questions of Memory and Accountability

The documentary highlights the complexities surrounding allegations that emerge years after events, particularly when based on witness accounts rather than the alleged survivor's own memory.

O'Day's uncertainty underscores the emotional weight of such claims. She acknowledged the difficulty of confirming what may or may not have occurred while grappling publicly with accusations she cannot personally recall.

With multiple civil suits pending and Combs's legal team maintaining blanket denials, the allegations remain unproven in court. The Netflix series has nonetheless ensured these accusations will remain part of the public record and ongoing debate about power, consent, and accountability in the music industry.