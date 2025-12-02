Viral images claiming to show Sean "Diddy" Combs hugging inmates and posing in prison selfies have been dismissed as fake, after TMZ confirmed they were artificially generated. Photos circulating on social media appeared to show the music mogul smiling with fellow prisoners, complete with a TMZ watermark, leading many users to believe they were authentic. According to the outlet, the images were not sourced from the publication and were generated using existing photographs of Combs taken inside Fort Dix federal prison.

TMZ stated it had obtained genuine images of the rapper during his sentence, but clarified that the widely shared selfies and a video depicting Diddy "hanging out with inmates in the yard" were manufactured using AI. The platform noted that such material is becoming increasingly common, and advised audiences to verify content by checking whether images appear on its official site. The outlet also pointed out that inmates would be unlikely to take selfies inside the facility due to the risk of disciplinary action.

While TMZ has obtained several real images of Diddy at Fort Dix federal prison ... this video and the other crystal clear selfies you might have seen, are NOT one of them. https://t.co/EAVhAFa39X pic.twitter.com/CxaF8CkZHY — TMZ (@TMZ) December 1, 2025

😅 So, we've seen the viral pics of Diddy at Fort Dix federal prison... and we hate to burst your bubble but these ain't real.



Exclusive details: https://t.co/8XYJn0qTYi pic.twitter.com/9B8T98eaoV — TMZ (@TMZ) December 1, 2025

Juda Engelmayer, a representative for Combs, criticised the spread of manipulated visuals, saying: 'These images are not real. They are A.I. fabrications... Nothing in these doctored photos reflects reality.' He added that the frequent circulation of fabricated content creates a misleading narrative while Combs remains in federal custody. The incident highlights an escalating challenge for public figures, as AI-generated images blur the distinction between fact and fiction, prompting renewed scrutiny over social media credibility and online misinformation.