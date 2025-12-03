From a pop stage to a political controversy, Sabrina Carpenter has found herself at the centre of a social media storm this week. The singer-songwriter criticised the White House for using her song 'Juno' in an ICE video, calling it 'evil and disgusting', only to be met with sharp backlash from fans who pointed to her own provocative music videos as a counterpoint.

The White House Response

Carpenter's tweet came on Tuesday morning, replying directly to the White House: 'This video is evil and disgusting. Do not ever involve me or my music to benefit your inhumane agenda.' The response from fans and officials was swift.

Some users fired back: 'Sabrina, I understand that politics isn't your thing but there's nothing inhumane about enforcing our country's immigration laws. What was inhumane is when an illegal alien stalked, brutalized, and murdered Laken Riley.'

White House spokeswoman Abigail Jackson issued a formal response: 'Here's a Short n' Sweet message for Sabrina Carpenter: we won't apologize for deporting dangerous criminal illegal murderers, rapists, and pedophiles from our country. Anyone who would defend these sick monsters must be stupid, or is it slow?' The clash has sparked wider debate online about celebrity involvement in political discourse.

"Here's a Short n' Sweet message for Sabrina Carpenter: we won't apologize for deporting dangerous criminal illegal murderers, rapists, and pedophiles from our country. Anyone who would… https://t.co/NxDrbx8fPu — Herb Scribner (@HerbScribner) December 2, 2025

You used a Catholic Church to film a music video laden with sexual innuendo, and then defended yourself by claiming "Jesus was a Carpenter too". You have no right to call things evil or disgusting. https://t.co/b70Cz5R5IK — Colin Sharpe (@ColinJSharpe) December 2, 2025

Sabrina, I understand that politics isn’t your thing but there’s nothing inhumane about enforcing our country’s immigration laws.



What was inhumane is when an illegal alien stalked, brutalized, and murdered Laken Riley.



If you don’t know that name, you should Google it 🫶 https://t.co/XlO0BQhnWI — CJ Pearson (@Cjpearson) December 2, 2025

Fans Point Out Her Own Controversies

The backlash intensified as social media users reminded Carpenter of her own past controversies. Many highlighted her music videos, including one filmed inside a Catholic church. Colin Sharpe tweeted: 'You used a Catholic Church to film a music video laden with sexual innuendo, and then defended yourself by claiming "Jesus was a Carpenter too". You have no right to call things evil or disgusting.'

The video in question, 'Feather', released on Halloween 2023, shows Carpenter performing in a Brooklyn church while wearing a short black tutu and veil, dancing around the altar and pink coffins. The New York City priest who allowed the shoot, Monsignor Jamie Gigantiello, was later disciplined for multiple violations, including mishandling parish funds.

Carpenter has previously defended her work by claiming artistic expression, but critics argue it undercuts her moral stance against the ICE video. The church footage has become central to discussions of perceived hypocrisy, showing how her actions can be scrutinised alongside her political statements.

Controversial Lyrics and Public Perception

Carpenter's explicit lyrics have long divided audiences. In an interview with Gayle King, she described her album as not being 'for any pearl clutchers' and said: 'Even pearl clutchers can listen to an album like that in their own solitude and find something that makes them smirk and chuckle to themselves.' Her seventh album, 'Man's Best Friend', features nine out of 12 tracks labelled explicit, and the cover art sparked debates online over its sexual imagery.

Fans used this to question Carpenter's outrage over the ICE video, pointing out that while she objects to political use of her song, her own artistic choices are provocative. Some labelled her criticism of the White House as hypocritical, drawing attention to the contrast between her music videos' settings and content and her moral commentary on immigration enforcement.

Social Media Explosion

On X, TikTok, and Instagram, Carpenter's statement ignited a flurry of reactions. Hashtags related to hypocrisy and celebrity politics trended as users dissected both her lyrics and her church-set video. Some defended Carpenter's right to speak out, while many others used the moment to critique her choices: 'She condemns the White House but films racy videos in a church. Pick a lane,' wrote one user. The debate highlights how celebrity actions can influence public perception when intertwined with politics.

As the controversy continues, Carpenter has not issued a follow-up statement, leaving fans, critics, and political observers to weigh in. The saga illustrates how quickly celebrity culture and political commentary can collide, particularly when past creative choices come under scrutiny.