Scarlett Johansson has reignited public debate after reaffirming her support for Woody Allen, saying that she still believes in the director despite the long-standing abuse claims that continue to divide audiences.

The Marvel star, who has worked with Allen on several major films, once again addressed the allegations and repeated the same stance she first expressed publicly in 2019. Her comments have returned to the spotlight amid renewed scrutiny of her career and recent high-profile projects.

Actor Questions Whether Her Defence Has Affected Her Career

Speaking in the interview with The Telegraph, Johansson admitted that she does not know whether defending Allen has caused professional or personal repercussions. She said it was 'hard to know' whether she has faced any fallout.

She added that 'you never know what the domino effect is, exactly', noting that she has long been encouraged to value integrity and to 'stand up for what you believe in'.

Johansson's comments come during a period of heightened interest in her public statements as she continues to promote new work that places her at the centre of industry conversations.

Johansson Reflects on Integrity, Maturity and Timing

The actor expanded on her views by acknowledging the importance of choosing when to speak publicly. Johansson said: 'At the same time, I think it's also important to know when it's not your turn. I don't mean that you should silence yourself. I mean sometimes it's just not your time. And that's something I've understood more as I've matured.'

Her remarks have drawn attention for the balance they strike between maintaining her long-standing support for Allen and recognising the weight of public commentary in an era where allegations of abuse dominate social discourse.

Public Reaction Divided as Debate Resurfaces Online

The interview prompted swift reaction on social media, with many users revisiting Johansson's previous statements and questioning the impact on her public image. Some praised her for being consistent in her views, while others criticised her for maintaining a position they consider controversial.

The renewed debate on X, TikTok and entertainment forums reflects the continuing public interest in the allegations against Allen, who has repeatedly denied any wrongdoing. The divide mirrors the broader cultural conversation about celebrity accountability and how public figures navigate allegations involving industry colleagues.

Context of Johansson and Allen's Professional Relationship

Johansson starred in several of Allen's films, including Match Point, Scoop and Vicky Cristina Barcelona, roles that contributed to some of the most acclaimed performances of her early career.

Their working relationship forms a key part of her connection to the allegations, with Johansson stating previously that her belief in Allen stems from personal experience and years of collaboration.

The claims made against Allen have been widely reported for decades, although no legal developments have emerged in recent years. His denial remains consistent, and support from actors like Johansson continues to fuel debate within the industry.

Comments Come During a Period of Rising Visibility

Johansson's interview arrives at a pivotal moment in her career. She is preparing for the release of Eleanor the Great, her directorial debut, after revealing that she rejected pressure from a financial backer to remove a Holocaust-related storyline.

The actor has also been cast in an upcoming reimagining of The Exorcist, directed by Mike Flanagan, which has already generated significant online interest. Her rising visibility in 2025 has led to renewed examination of her past statements, with her defence of Allen resurfacing each time she takes on a major new role or project.