American-British actress Sienna Miller has confirmed she is pregnant again at age 43 after debuting her baby bump on the red carpet at the 2025 Fashion Awards in London. The actress arrived at the Royal Albert Hall wearing a sheer white Givenchy dress that immediately captured the attention of photographers, fashion commentators and fans worldwide. The appearance marked her most high-profile public moment in months and has reignited interest in her personal life, including her age gap relationship with boyfriend Oli Green.

Pregnancy Reveal Sparks Widespread Public Interest

The actress, who is expecting her third child and her second with Green, made no formal announcement. Instead, the public confirmation came through the carefully styled red carpet appearance that dominated entertainment headlines and social media discussions.

In a video posted by The Perfect Magazine, Miller is seen arriving at the event with boyfriend Oli Green.

Miller's pregnancy at 43 renewed conversations about older motherhood, a topic she has previously addressed in interviews where she discussed freezing her eggs due to concerns about fertility and age.

The reveal coincided with a surge in online searches for terms including 'Sienna Miller pregnant', 'Sienna Miller age', and 'Sienna Miller boyfriend', reflecting broad curiosity surrounding the actress's growing family and personal circumstances.

Inside Sienna Miller's Age Gap Relationship

Miller's partner, 28-year-old Oli Green, has frequently been the subject of interest due to the couple's notable age gap. Green, a model and actor, has accompanied Miller to major industry events since they began appearing publicly together.

At the Fashion Awards, Green was seen supporting Miller on the carpet, further fuelling commentary about their relationship dynamic.

With a 15-year age gap, the couple welcomed their first child together in 2024, and their growing family has intensified discussion about age gap relationships in Hollywood. While Miller and Green maintain a largely private life, their partnership continues to draw attention as a prominent example of evolving relationship norms within the entertainment industry.

Family Life and Expanding Household

This new pregnancy marks Miller's third child. She shares her eldest daughter with former partner Tom Sturridge and welcomed another daughter with Green last year. Miller has spoken in past interviews about balancing motherhood with career demands and navigating the pressures that come with public attention.

Her latest pregnancy has further increased interest in how she manages her expanding household while continuing her work in the entertainment industry. Searches related to her family life and children have risen alongside interest in her maternity fashion and public appearances.

Career Momentum Amid Personal Milestones

Despite maintaining a relatively low profile in recent months, Miller continues to work on a slate of film and television projects. Her return to a major red carpet has prompted renewed focus on her career, including recent roles in high-profile dramas and upcoming series work.

The actress's continued presence in both British and American entertainment has helped sustain her status as a long-standing fashion and cultural figure.

Cultural Conversations on Motherhood and Age

Miller's pregnancy at 43 contributes to wider discussions surrounding older motherhood and reproductive choices in the public eye. As more women, both in and outside the entertainment sector, become parents later in life, stories like Miller's have gained greater visibility. Her relationship with a younger partner has also become part of broader conversations about age gap relationships and shifting expectations for celebrity couples.