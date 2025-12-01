Ariana Grande recently addressed body-shaming by reposting an old clip where she emotionally reminded the public that commenting on others' appearance and physique is 'dangerous.' She shared the video through her Instagram Stories on 29 November 2025 and captioned it with 'resharing this from last year as a loving reminder to all.'

The resurfaced video quickly drew widespread attention once again, highlighting the 32-year-old American pop star's ongoing commitment to mental health awareness and self-acceptance. In the clip, she not only reflected on her personal experiences but also emphasised the importance of choosing kindness in all interactions, encouraging her fans and the public to practice empathy and respect both online and offline.

Ariana's Real Health Condition Tackled in A Blind Item Post

The timing of Grande's post coincided with the circulation of unverified claims regarding her physical condition. A blind item discussed by Celebritea Blind alleged that an A-list singer required a 24-hour IV drip to replenish essential nutrients.

While the item did not name Grande explicitly, the creator linked the rumour to the singer's recent social media activity. The claim has quickly circulated online, intensifying speculation about her health while drawing attention to the pressures she faces as a high-profile public figure. The host also mentioned the singer resharing her body-shaming message video from last year after concerns about her health increased.

The content creator suggested that the alleged medical intervention indicated a serious issue, citing: 'It wasn't technically being hospitalised, but this A-list actress/singer did need to get IV treatment for 24 hours to put some nutrients in her body.'

Contextualising IV Therapy in Hollywood

It is important to note that intravenous (IV) nutrient therapy has become a routine wellness practice within the entertainment industry, often used to combat exhaustion and dehydration during gruelling press tours or filming schedules. For a performer of Grande's calibre, who has been heavily involved in the promotion of the Wicked film franchise, the use of such therapies does not necessarily indicate a crisis.

However, the framing of such procedures in blind items often sensationalises routine maintenance as a medical emergency, feeding a cycle of concern and speculation that the subject is powerless to control without violating their own medical privacy.

The Price of Fame: Ariana Grande's Personal Battle With Criticism

Grande has previously lamented that she has been exposed to relentless commentary on her appearance, weight, and body since she was just 16 or 17. She confessed that the comments and criticisms left a lasting impression on her mental health.

Grande said that by sharing her own experiences, she hopes to shed light on the cumulative effect of body-shaming. Her candidness is a reminder that fame does not shield one from mental and emotional struggles, and that public figures often experience pressures similar to, or more intense than, those faced by common people.

A Call to Action

Finally, Ariana Grande's repost serves as both a personal statement and a public call to action. She encourages her followers to block out negativity, avoid unsolicited comments about others' bodies, and look beyond the appearance to know a person. She tells everyone that behind every body is a person deserving of dignity, kindness, and respect.

By speaking publicly, she also encourages fans to seek help if they experience similar issues. Her transparency shows everyone that it is normal to face challenges related to self-image and external judgment, and that acknowledging them is an important part of self-care.