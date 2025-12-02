Ariana Grande and Ethan Slater have managed to stay solid despite hectic schedules and nonstop public chatter, and their relationship is quite grounded as they head into a big moment in their careers, a source exclusively told People magazine.

Grande and Slater first met in late 2022 while filming Wicked, where Grande took on the role of Glinda and Slater played Boq. By July 2023, their connection had developed into a confirmed relationship shortly after both had separated from their former spouses, Dalton Gomez and Lilly Jay. Since then, they have continued to maintain a consistent and committed partnership.

Online Chatter VS Real-World Situations

According to a source speaking to People, the couple are still going strong and are described as making their relationship work despite intense schedules. Both are said to support each other's professional commitments with ease, prioritising communication while handling numerous obligations. The source emphasised that the relationship is considered the real deal.

Throughout this time, Grande and Slater have taken a largely low-key approach to their private life. They have avoided public displays designed for attention, focusing instead on steady progress in their careers and personal lives. Despite online speculation, they have remained solid.

Wicked Release And Public Appearances

Their collaboration in Wicked: For Good became a significant part of their shared experience, with the film released on 21 November. Ahead of its premiere, Grande shared images from the London event, including a moment featuring Slater among her cast mates and close family members. The appearance demonstrated the continued support between the pair as they promoted the project.

Slater has been balancing his own range of theatre and film commitments during this period. In February, he is set to portray French mime Marcel Marceau in Marcel on the Train, an Off-Broadway play he co-wrote with Marshall Pailet, a reflection of his ongoing involvement in new stage work while managing his relationship with Grande.

Grande has also been focused on major upcoming work. On 28 August, she announced her 2026 Eternal Sunshine Tour, marking her return to the concert stage. She recently completed filming Focker In-Law with Ben Stiller, continuing a busy professional schedule.

Supportive Partnership Amid Demands

Sources have repeatedly highlighted the strong support system the pair have established. They are described as encouraging one another through press events, film shoots and theatre preparations. This mutual encouragement has been noted as a key reason they continue to maintain their relationship while handling demanding careers.

The pair remain excited for audiences to see their work in Wicked: For Good. Their involvement in the same project has allowed them to understand each other's pressures more closely. This has contributed to a sense of stability.

Despite public conversation surrounding their romance, the couple are said to remain confident. They have reportedly chosen to focus on their work while handling outside attention calmly. Their ability to stay grounded has been noted as a consistent feature of their relationship.

Public Comments And Future Plans

Grande discussed Slater publicly during a November 2024 interview, where she remarked that he had been an amazing person throughout the process of filming Wicked, expressing happiness that audiences were beginning to know him more.

For Slater, the coming months include theatre commitments and ongoing promotional duties. Grande's forthcoming tour will also keep her occupied. Both are entering periods of high visibility, which they appear prepared to navigate while supporting each other.