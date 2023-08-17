Prince Harry's Netflix docuseries "Heart of Invictus" has finally been given a release date. The streaming giant also dropped a trailer for the docuseries that has viewers in tears.

The documentary will arrive on Aug. 30. Netflix, on its Twitter page, announced its arrival along with a lengthy over-a-minute trailer that showcased some of the stories that will be featured in the film along with in-depth interviews with the Duke of Sussex and the athletes. The preview also included footage from previous Invictus Games tournaments.

"Heart of Invictus follows a group of extraordinary competitors from around the globe: service members who have experienced life-changing injuries or illnesses on their road to the Invictus Games. Premieres August 30," reads the announcement.

The Invictus Games Foundation reposted the trailer on its Twitter page along with the message, "Watch the trailer for #HeartofInvictus right now! We are thrilled to finally reveal the trailer for our upcoming @netflix series Heart of Invictus is available to stream from August 30th. The wait is almost over!"

The docuseries follows the athletes as they prepare for the 2020 Invictus Games, which was delayed because of the COVID-19 pandemic. The games took place in The Hague in Netherlands in April 2022, where Meghan Markle took to the stage to introduce Prince Harry at the opening ceremony.

The Duke of Sussex founded the international adaptive sports in 2014 to benefit the injured, sick, and wounded service personnel and veterans. He admitted in the past that he launched the Paralympic-style sports tournament after he attended the 2013 Warrior Games in the United States of America.

As for "Heart of Invictus," it is the third docuseries produced by Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's Archewell Productions. It comes after the "Harry & Meghan" and "Live to Lead" programmes which were released in 2022. The couple signed a multimillion dollar deal with Netflix in January 2020 to produce original content. The streamer announced the release date for "Heart of Invictus" after confirming that the docuseries has not been cancelled and will arrive in the summer.

The announcement added that the 38-year-old royal served as executive producer of the series along with the Invictus Games Foundation (IGF) and that he "will appear on camera." British filmmaker Orlando von Einsiedel and producer Joanna Natasegara, who both worked on the award-winning documentary "White Helmets," directed the project.

Prince Harry had this to say about "Heart of Invictus" in a statement quoted by People, "Since the very first Invictus Games back in 2014, we knew that each competitor would contribute in their own exceptional way to a mosaic of resilience, determination, and resolve. This series will give communities around the world a window into the moving and uplifting stories of these competitors on their path to the Netherlands next year."

He added, "As Archewell Productions' first series with Netflix, in partnership with The Invictus Games Foundation, I couldn't be more excited for the journey ahead or prouder of the Invictus community for continuously inspiring global healing, human potential and continued service."

The trailer for "Heart of Invictus" received mixed reactions, but they were mostly emotional ones wherein viewers said they were moved to tears. The Invictus Games Düsseldorf 2023 on Twitter wrote, "Great job! The trailer alone encapsulates the emotions very well" to which one user replied, "It sure does...I'm crying and smiling at the same time."

A second wrote, "I'm excited for this series! Just watching the trailer has me emotional. What an incredible group of people."

Extremely proud of #PrinceHarry & what he’s done to show #TheHeartOfInvictus, which are the brave men & women who have sacrificed so much serving their countries. — DeSerae (@DeSeraeVillafa1) August 16, 2023

I can’t wait to see, understand and appreciate all these amazing heroes on their journey and recovery and acclimatising after being so selfless… I can already tell Archewell Production did a stellar job #HeartofInvictus #InvictusGames #ArchewellProduction #PrinceHarry — Molatelo Phochana (@Sante_latte) August 16, 2023

The release of "Heart of Invictus" on Aug. 30 arrives before the 2023 Invictus Games in Düsseldorf, Germany. Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will be at the event, which will take place on Sept. 9 to 16. It is the sixth edition of the tournament. The first was held in London in 2014, followed by Orlando, Florida in 2016, Toronto, Canada in 2017, Sydney, Australia in 2018, and The Hague, in 2022.