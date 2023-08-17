Netflix drops trailer, release date for Prince Harry's 'Heart of Invictus'
The docuseries follows the athletes as they prepare to compete at the 2020 Invictus Games at The Hague, Netherlands.
Prince Harry's Netflix docuseries "Heart of Invictus" has finally been given a release date. The streaming giant also dropped a trailer for the docuseries that has viewers in tears.
The documentary will arrive on Aug. 30. Netflix, on its Twitter page, announced its arrival along with a lengthy over-a-minute trailer that showcased some of the stories that will be featured in the film along with in-depth interviews with the Duke of Sussex and the athletes. The preview also included footage from previous Invictus Games tournaments.
"Heart of Invictus follows a group of extraordinary competitors from around the globe: service members who have experienced life-changing injuries or illnesses on their road to the Invictus Games. Premieres August 30," reads the announcement.
The Invictus Games Foundation reposted the trailer on its Twitter page along with the message, "Watch the trailer for #HeartofInvictus right now! We are thrilled to finally reveal the trailer for our upcoming @netflix series Heart of Invictus is available to stream from August 30th. The wait is almost over!"
The docuseries follows the athletes as they prepare for the 2020 Invictus Games, which was delayed because of the COVID-19 pandemic. The games took place in The Hague in Netherlands in April 2022, where Meghan Markle took to the stage to introduce Prince Harry at the opening ceremony.
The Duke of Sussex founded the international adaptive sports in 2014 to benefit the injured, sick, and wounded service personnel and veterans. He admitted in the past that he launched the Paralympic-style sports tournament after he attended the 2013 Warrior Games in the United States of America.
As for "Heart of Invictus," it is the third docuseries produced by Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's Archewell Productions. It comes after the "Harry & Meghan" and "Live to Lead" programmes which were released in 2022. The couple signed a multimillion dollar deal with Netflix in January 2020 to produce original content. The streamer announced the release date for "Heart of Invictus" after confirming that the docuseries has not been cancelled and will arrive in the summer.
The announcement added that the 38-year-old royal served as executive producer of the series along with the Invictus Games Foundation (IGF) and that he "will appear on camera." British filmmaker Orlando von Einsiedel and producer Joanna Natasegara, who both worked on the award-winning documentary "White Helmets," directed the project.
Prince Harry had this to say about "Heart of Invictus" in a statement quoted by People, "Since the very first Invictus Games back in 2014, we knew that each competitor would contribute in their own exceptional way to a mosaic of resilience, determination, and resolve. This series will give communities around the world a window into the moving and uplifting stories of these competitors on their path to the Netherlands next year."
He added, "As Archewell Productions' first series with Netflix, in partnership with The Invictus Games Foundation, I couldn't be more excited for the journey ahead or prouder of the Invictus community for continuously inspiring global healing, human potential and continued service."
The trailer for "Heart of Invictus" received mixed reactions, but they were mostly emotional ones wherein viewers said they were moved to tears. The Invictus Games Düsseldorf 2023 on Twitter wrote, "Great job! The trailer alone encapsulates the emotions very well" to which one user replied, "It sure does...I'm crying and smiling at the same time."
A second wrote, "I'm excited for this series! Just watching the trailer has me emotional. What an incredible group of people."
The release of "Heart of Invictus" on Aug. 30 arrives before the 2023 Invictus Games in Düsseldorf, Germany. Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will be at the event, which will take place on Sept. 9 to 16. It is the sixth edition of the tournament. The first was held in London in 2014, followed by Orlando, Florida in 2016, Toronto, Canada in 2017, Sydney, Australia in 2018, and The Hague, in 2022.
- ✔️ Unlock the full content of International Business Times UK for free
offer available for a limited time only
- ✔️ Easily manage your Newsletters subscriptions and save your favourite articles
- ✔️ No payment method required
© Copyright IBTimes 2023. All rights reserved.
-
France on 'maximum alert' as 3,000 terrified people forced to flee
-
Microsoft acknowledges complaints about the waning quality of Bing Chat AI
-
Neymar transfer to Al-Hilal worth £235 million
-
Lionel Messi on fire with 30-yard goal for Inter Miami - Watch
-
Screenshot of Elon Musk, Mark Zuckerberg's alleged chat surfaces online
-
Travellers in Italy suffer as airport in popular hotspot closes due to volcano eruption
-
Holidaymakers face £648 fine for breaking simple rule at Spanish beaches
-
Russian military officer defects to NATO member Lithuania
-
Microplastics found in human hearts for the first time
-
Apple to update the call interface on iPhones with iOS 17
-
Elon Musk's X is paying premium subscribers, but there is a catch
-
Ryanair forced to cancel flights to popular European hotspot amid peak summer travel
-
Taliban's treatment of women is a crime against humanity, says ex-UK PM Gordon Brown
-
Harry Kane fails to win trophy as Bayern get thrashed in Super Cup